The Big Picture Agatha Harkness seeks to reclaim her lost powers in the upcoming series Agatha All Along, forming a coven and facing new mystical threats.

Actress Kathryn Hahn delves into the deeper layers of Agatha's character beyond bravado and sarcasm in this new series.

Get ready for a complex world of magic and intrigue as Agatha steps back into her power with a darker story to unfold.

Grab your witch hats and broomsticks, a new image has been released for Agatha All Along, the series coming to Disney+ this September. As Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) puts the pieces back together of her life after the events of WandaVision, she steps back into her power with the help of a coven she seems to be putting together one member at a time. Speaking with Empire Magazine, Hahn says we're getting a deeper look with Agatha in this new series. “We’ve seen her with all her bravado and crazy confidence,” Hahn explains. “So much of Agatha is performance. It was exciting to get to the kernel under the sass and sarcasm and taking pleasure in other people’s pain. There’s something broken under that, big-time.”

Joined by Hahn are Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata. Locke in particular seems to be of importance to the movement of Agatha's arc. According to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, "it's [Locke's] idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back." In order to do so, the others come alongside the journey. “You’ve got to get a coven together," Schaeffer explains. "So how does a witch that no-one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?”

'Agatha All Along' Takes Fans Down The Witches' Road

Image via Empire Magazine

Locke's character is only referred to as "Teen" right now, and Locke is keeping his lips sealed as the secrets of the series slowly unlock themselves. "He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven,” Locke explains. “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream." The enthusiasm emitting from Locke is sure to bleed to his onscreen character and back. "He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

The series will appeal to those keeping up with the next Marvel release after Deadpool & Wolverine's massive box office success, those who enjoyed WandaVision (and miss Wanda Maximoff everyday) and those who are looking for the dark horror adventure series just in time for spooky season. Locke confirms the themes, recalling something that happened during production. “Jac sent Kevin Feige a picture of the Witches’ Road set and he replied, ‘Oh my God, we’re making The Goonies.'” Locke tells Empire. “That’s what I’d been saying — that we were making this adventure series.”

Agatha All Along will stream on Disney+ September 18 in the US. Watch the trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.