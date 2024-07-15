The Big Picture Agatha All Along features a star-studded coven led by Kathryn Hahn's character, with Aubrey Plaza making her MCU debut.

Showrunner Jac Schafer praises Plaza's comedic talent and depth of performance in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18, following the highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

The next project on the MCU slate after Deadpool & Wolverine just got an exciting new look. A new report from Total Film which features an interview with series showrunner Jac Schafer also revealed a new still from the Marvel Disney+ series Agatha All Along which shows Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) leading her star-studded coven out into the woods. The coven in question featured in the new image includes the characters played by Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. Although absent from the image, Aubrey Plaza is the one whom Total Film asked Schafer about, to which she responded:

"It was a pleasure to work with Aubrey because she's so funny and such a live wire, and she's so unpredictable in the best way. All of that is thrilling and funny, but also she's so interested in going as deep as she possibly can in any scenario, even if it's comedic."

Plaza will be one of many characters in Agatha All Along who will be making their MCU debut after Hahn's titular witch first appeared in WandaVision, the first Marvel Disney+ show, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Now three years later, the MCU has further expanded with Wanda Maximoff appearing as the feature villain in the film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and the villain of the series [Agatha] getting her own spin-off show. It's unknown at this time if Olsen will return and reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in Agatha All Along, but a recent teaser for the show did feature her name on a piece of paper contained inside a folder. Is this alluding to her appearance or just tugging at our Wanda-loving heart strings? We'll have to wait for the series premiere on September 18 to find out.

What Else Is Coming Soon for Marvel?

Image via Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios/Disney+

While it's been a mostly quiet year for Marvel Studios thus far in 2024, especially in the film department, things are about to take off in a big way. We're mere days away from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which many have dubbed as the most anticipated movie of the year with the potential to finish its run as the highest-grossing movie of 2024. Agatha All Along will follow Deadpool & Wolverine and release later this year in September to close out the year, as no other projects for 2024 have been officially announced. The superhero studio plans to make a big splash in 2025, however, with Captain America 4, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four, and Blade (allegedly) all slated to release next year.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on Disney+ on September 18. Check out the new image above and find tickets below for Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters in less than two weeks.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Writers Jac Schaeffer Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer

