The Big Picture Empire Magazine reveals first official look at Marvel's Agatha All Along.

Patti Lupone, Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp, and Ali Ahn join Kathryn Hahn's Agatha.

Creator Jac Schaeffer describes the witches' common trait: deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness.

One of the most anticipated upcoming MCU Disney+ shows just got its most thrilling update yet. A new report from Empire Magazine, which also features several quotes from creator Jac Schaeffer, unveiled the first official look at Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along. The new image features Patti Lupone's Lilia, Sasheer Samata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, Ali Ahn's Alice, with titular star Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) at the center. The group appears to be in a basement with Agatha leering deep into a cellar that seemingly contains some kind of bright blue magic. When asked about the stellar supporting cast featured in the photo, Schaeffer had this to say:

"What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?"

It appeared Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) had thoroughly bested Agatha in the WandaVision finale, but now one of the most powerful magic users in the MCU is back to wreak havoc once more. Hahn is near the top of the list for the most talented Marvel performers, and it would have been a shame for her to have been a one-and-done in WandaVision. Thankfully, the three-time Emmy-nominated actor will headline her own show while hopefully keeping the potential to return in the future. Agatha seemed quite evil in her first appearance in WandaVision, but Schaeffer also wanted to make sure fans get to see another side of her in Agatha All Along, detailed the juxtaposition of writing her as more than a one-dimensional character:

"[Where WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about what witches are. We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart."

What Else Do We Know About ‘Agatha All Along’?

Other than Deadpool & Wolverine, which is slated to release in theaters in less than one month on July 26, Agatha All Along is the only other project confirmed to drop this year. The series recently announced a September 18 release date for a two-episode premiere. The article from Empire also revealed that WandaVision songwriters Kirsten Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have both written new songs for Agatha All Along. In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Forbes, and more. Creator Schaeffer is confirmed to direct one episode, with Rachel Goldberg also helming one installment and Gandja Monterio boasting two directorial credits on the show. While most previous Marvel shows had only six episodes, something that hasn't sat right with many MCU fans since Marvel dipped its toes in the TV department, viewers can rest assured knowing Agatha All Along has nine episodes, perhaps a first sign that the MCU is moving away from its six-episode format.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on September 18. Check out the new-look image above and watch Agatha in WandaVision, now streaming on Disney+.