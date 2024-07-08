The Big Picture Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha in Disney+'s upcoming series, Agatha All Along.

The series features a sorceress coven with actors Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18, following WandaVision's storyline.

Agatha is back and she’s looking better than ever in the first batch of images to arrive from Disney+‘s upcoming series, Agatha All Along. Starring as the witch first introduced in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is at the top of her A-game in several of the shots that show off her character’s natural flair for style, as she rocks several different hairdos. Also taking front and center are members of the titular sorceress’ coven including the likes of Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as familiar Billy Kaplan, Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn (The Diplomat) as Alice, and Debra Jo Rupp (That ’90s Show) who reprises her role as Sharon Davis from the series that started it all.

Another shot features fellow coven member, Rio Vidal, played by Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza. The image in question sees Plaza looking suave as ever in a white button-up shirt with a navy blue blazer and pants combo with a police badge hanging from her neck. The character has been largely kept under wraps, so we can’t wait to see what powers she’ll unleash when the series casts a spell on the streamer on September 18. Finally, a clip from above shows a group gathered around a Ouija board, perhaps conjuring up a little bit of fun.

Though she isn’t featured in the hot-off-the-press stills, audiences can also expect to take in a performance from legendary entertainer and all around GOAT Patti LuPone who will appear as a centuries old witch known as Lilia Calderu. Other cast members include Emma Caulfield Ford (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) who will reprise her role as Dottie Jones alongside other WandaVision alumni including David Payton (Chicago P.D.), David Lengel (Jungle Cruise), Asif Ali (The Mandalorian), Amos Glick (Around the Fire), and more.

What We Can Expect From Agatha’s Spin-Off Series

After undergoing multiple title changes and production slowdowns, Agatha All Along is finally picking up steam and dropping hints at the magic that’s to come in September. After breaking free from a spell, Agatha is back in action and traveling down the Witches’ Road with her followers in tow. It will be a perilous journey filled with plenty of danger and - knowing Agatha - hopefully some catchy tunes as well.

Agatha All Along will magically appear on Disney+ on September 18 so you have plenty of time to get caught up on the story of the clever witch as the award-winning series, WandaVision, is now streaming.