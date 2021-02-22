[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision, Season 1, Episode 7, "Breaking the Fourth Wall"]

If you’ve seen the seventh episode of Marvel Studios’ delightful Disney+ series WandaVision, you may have one very important question: is that really Kathryn Hahn singing?

Indeed, as the eventful series moves closer to its conclusion, Episode 7 revealed that Hahn’s “nosy neighbor” character is actually Agatha Harkness, a comics character with witchy ties to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). In the show, Agatha has been the one pulling the strings this entire time, setting the boundaries for this altered reality state in which Wanda has built a life with her resurrected beau Vision (Paul Bettany).

The series has been rife with family sitcom homages, starting in the 50s and 60s and moving into the 80s, 90s, and most recently the 2000s with a Malcolm in the Middle homage. Each week, the opening credits sequence has a new theme song written by Oscar-winning Frozen songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, but Episode 7’s standout theme song came at the very end with a little ditty called “Agatha All Along.”

In the style of classic sitcoms and with a very heavy wink to the audience, “Agatha All Along” showed how Hahn’s character has been manipulating Wanda’s surroundings since Day 1, and it was an incredibly catchy tune to boot. So is that really Kathryn Hahn singing? According to Anderson-Lopez, it absolutely is:

Hahn has a voice role on the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Central Park but is not necessarily known for being a professional singer, which makes her performance on “Agatha All Along” all the more impressive. Is there anything Kathryn Hahn can’t do?

