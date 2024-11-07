Agatha All Along concluded its run after nine episodes and a shocking twist. But just because Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) turns into a ghost, that doesn’t mean that’s the end of her story. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer spoke to Marvel about taking the character to the next level. For the entirety of the series, Agatha’s main goal was to get her power back. She had no idea that she would connect with the teenager Billy (Joe Locke) and find something that was missing in her as well. This change is cemented when Agatha sacrifices herself for Billy, allowing Lady Death (Aubrey Plaza) to take her. Schaeffer insists that the finale of Agatha All Along may not be the end.

“It wasn’t about killing off the character,” Schaeffer told Marvel.com. “It was about the evolution of this character: What is her next phase?” It would be too easy to allow Agatha to regain her magic without consequences. For a brief shining moment, Agatha does get her purple magic back but uses it for a greater purpose. For those disappointed that Agatha left the mortal plane, that doesn’t mean that’s necessarily the end of her journey, either.

“I still feel like there’s more road to explore with Agatha as a ghost,” Schaeffer hinted. “Get ready.” It should be no surprise that Agatha found a loophole even in death. She returns to Billy in the form of a ghost, unable to really move on. But this could mean there are more hijinks to expect. While Schaeffer naturally didn’t want to let too much slip in the wake of Agatha's final episode, fans can expect the adventures of Billy and Agatha are just beginning.

Agatha Has a History As a Ghost In the Comic

Image via Disney+ Image via Disney+ Image via Disney+ Image via Disney+ Close

The MCU habitually deviates from the source material, but Agatha All Along is spiritually quite faithful. The series portrayed the rise of Billy Maximoff as Wiccan and Agatha’s comic son, Nicholas Scratch. The answer to her future in the MCU may very well be found in the pages of the comics.

Just as in the series, Agatha dies and also finds a new purpose in the afterlife. After being apprehended by the Salem Seven, Agatha reaches out to Wanda and Vision in ghost form. She becomes a mentor of sorts to the Scarlet Witch and even teaches her how she can magically conceive children. When it comes to magic, death isn’t always the end, especially for the iconic Agatha Harkness. She finds a way to get resurrected in the comics and that could be a potential possibility for the MCU character. Though viewers don’t know much, one thing is certain. This isn’t the last time anyone will see Kathryn Hahn in the role. Fans can catch all nine episodes of Agatha All Along streaming on Disney+.

Agatha All Along A spell-bound Agatha Harkness regains freedom thanks to a teen's help. Intrigued by his plea, she embarks on the Witches' Road trials to reclaim her powers and discover the teen's motivations. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+