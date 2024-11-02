Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along's finale.Agatha All Along has come to a triumphant, and speedy, end. The final episodes of the WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke brought the series to a close and provided answers to some viewers' burning questions while conjuring up a whole new set of questions in the process. Among those burning questions was the story behind Jennifer Kale's (Sasheer Zamata) missing magic, as the potions witch spent the series powerless after being magically bound 100 years earlier. Fortunately, the penultimate episode of Agatha All Along revealed exactly what happened to Jennifer's power and, to be honest, we probably should have seen it coming.

Sometimes the Simplest Answer Is the Correct One in 'Agatha All Along'

Earlier in the series, Jennifer revealed that she was bound by a Doctor after being lured into a trap under the guise of joining the new Obstetrics Association of Greater Boston, but that the doctor who bound her was able to do it without magic. During the final trial, the Earth Trial, Jennifer laments this same point, and that’s when it finally clicks for Agatha — who probably was only half-listening the first time Jennifer explained this. During the 1920s, Agatha performed spells for money, often aiding men in binding witches that they wanted to silence, and Agatha finally puts the pieces together: Jennifer was one of Agatha’s victims.

Agatha offers up that it was either “bind or burn,” meaning the witches she bound might have suffered a worse fate had she not bound them — but it’s a pretty paltry excuse. Like many mysteries surrounding Agatha and those associated with her, it was quite literally Agatha all along. It's in the title! If WandaVision, the real story behind the Ballad of the Witches' Road, and the truth of Jen's binding have taught us anything, it's one key takeaway: when in doubt, blame Agatha.

Where Did Jen Go, and Will We See Her Again?

After Agatha's confession, Jen is finally able to un-bind herself and immediately disappears from the trial. She's not seen again until the series finale when she reappears outside Westview and uses her newly returned powers to leave Agatha and the Witches' Road behind her. What's left hanging is where Jennifer flew off to, and what she'll do next; it's seemingly left intentionally open-ended. When speaking to Collider, Sasheer Zamata said that she would love to see more of Jennifer's backstory, and for the potions witch to actually use her regained powers.

So, could Jennifer feature in another Marvel series, or maybe her own? In the Marvel comics, Jennifer Kale is the cousin of Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, who have both individually donned the mantle of Ghost Rider, and a series centered around the Spirit of Vengeance was planned, but scrapped by Hulu in 2019. However, in a recent interview with Collider, Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum — Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation — said that he'd like to see a series based on Danny Ketch's time as Ghost Rider, which could be a prime opportunity for Jennifer's re-entry into the MCU.

Agatha All Along took the world by storm and, given Teen's introduction as Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) has sparked rumors of a Wiccan spin-off series, it's likely we'll see more from Agatha's ex-coven members in the future. Though the prospect of a second season looks grim, the finale of Agatha All Along was left quite open-ended, meaning the series' success could very well translate into new stories for Jennifer, Agatha and Billy, and even Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza). Here's hoping Jennifer Kale will grace our screens again, sooner rather than later.

