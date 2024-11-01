Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along'.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Agatha All Along introduced one of the most dynamic casts in MCU history. From leading lady Kathryn Hahn to Broadway legend Patti LuPone, the show has no shortage of astounding talent. But, for me, it’s Joe Locke’s extraordinary performance as Billy Maximoff that remains an absolute highlight. As an avid Heartstopper fan, as well as one who was impressed by his work on Broadway, I wasn’t exactly ignorant of Locke’s abilities. But from the time Agatha All Along premiered, I knew we were in for an exciting ride with the character. With each and every installment, Locke’s deep dive into the character stunned me. Whether it’s the early episodes when he’s only known as the mysterious “Teen,” or the outings that see him as Billy in all his twisted glory, Joe Locke went above and beyond, showing us a side of him we’ve never seen before.

Joe Locke’s Performance Kept Me on Edge Throughout 'Agatha All Along'

Heartstopper has certainly given Locke incredibly deep material, but Agatha All Along really allowed the actor to play a plethora of roles in one. Despite only being Locke’s second major show, he more than proves up to the task from the beginning. When Billy arrives, he’s known simply as “Teen,” and comes off as a well-meaning, if not overly enthusiastic, wannabe witch. Of course, the character comes with a huge mystery in those early episodes thanks to the sigil that keeps his true identity a secret. As such, there were plenty of early fan theories as to who he would be, and, knowing what we know now, it was all there in the writing. It was Locke’s performance that made it a great mystery, though.

He played Billy with such a convincing innocence that it truly threw me off. Not only did he have me seriously wondering whether he was Billy or Nicholas, but there was no way I could have ever predicted what was to come with him. The performance was so sincere and down to earth that I felt manipulated by the time the show started to reveal the real Billy. While we’ve certainly seen Charlie grow over the years on Heartstopper, his role in Agatha All Along allowed him to do a complete character pivot. Going from a show’s resident “good guy” to its master manipulator is not an easy task even for the most seasoned actor, but Locke’s careful balance of innocence mixed with subtle clues is one that proves he is a true master of his craft. And, while his work as Teen was brilliantly deceitful, the darkness of Billy brought about some of his finest acting yet.

Billy’s Allowed Locke To Show a New Side of Himself

The aforementioned shift from Teen to Billy is undeniably one of the strongest character moments of the season, but it’s what follows the reveal that makes Billy such an incredible character. Having his character reveal come so late in the season while being among an already complex cast made for an uphill battle for Billy as a whole. The writing for the character is twisted, and, at times, incredibly dark. But given all the show’s moving parts, selling the journey relied solely on Locke’s performance, and boy did he deliver.

Locke was given the opportunity to dip his toes into gothic storytelling when he became a stand-out member of Sweeney Todd on Broadway. But, Billy is a whole new level of darkness for the actor, like when he traps Lilia and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) beneath the road. He manages to convey a genuinely frightening moment without even a word of dialogue. His combination of numbness and pure intensity makes the sequence so powerful, yet eerily subtle. Had I not been a long-time viewer of his work, I would have been convinced that he'd been doing such sequences for years.

Of course, Billy’s darkness doesn’t stop there. In fact, it becomes the heart of his dealings with Agatha, and it’s amazing to watch him shift the power dynamic so easily. Hahn is among the MCU's best and continues to play a consistently twisted Agatha, but Locke really dedicated himself to deepening his character’s dissolute side. When he and Agatha enter the trial meant for Lilia, he doesn’t let her get even a moment to indulge in her normal theatricality, owning the situation with his commanding presence and such a threatening tone that I was almost offended along with Agatha. That darkness only becomes more complex when he transitions to Wiccan, allowing for a performance that has me convinced that Locke is destined to become destined for great things in the MCU.

Billy’s Wiccan Reveal Proves Locke Is One of the MCU’s Strongest Actors

Image via Disney+

As a queer viewer, I was eager to see Billy make his final transition into Wiccan. Having an out and proud hero finally make his MCU debut was something that I knew would be incredibly special, and I am pleased to see he not only met my expectations but surpassed them, in no small way, thanks to Locke. His flight onto the battlefield was nothing short of epic and the perfect payoff to years of waiting. Locke’s actual battle scenes with Agatha and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) would have you thinking he’s been in the MCU for years. It’s a blatant departure from Charlie on Heartstopper — who has a disdain for Marvel — and proves the actor is ready for what lies ahead for his character. But, after so many episodes filled with twists, Wiccan, of course, had to be more than a hero, and that’s where Locke really brings the character home.

Going from a seemingly innocent character to one filled with darkness and trauma is hard enough for any actor, let alone having to play a third variation of the role. Yet Locke makes another transition that brings all of Billy’s dynamic and complex qualities together into one! The twist that he created the Witches’ Road is brilliant writing, and Locke sells the shock and self-loathing that his character feels. While it would be easy to have mixed feelings about Wiccan, considering he did inadvertently kill so many characters, I couldn’t help but feel sympathy thanks to the sincerity that Locke interjected into the sequence. It was a wonderful way to hearken back to “Teen,” while also coming to terms with the incredible potential for both good and evil that he has. And as he prepares to head out on a new journey with Agatha, I can confidently say there is no character I’m excited to see more of.

