Joe Locke is making his MCU debut in Agatha All Along, a spin-off series centered on WandaVision's villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). The actor who previously starred in Netflix's Heartstopper will play Teen, the protagonist's ally in the Witches' Road as she seeks to reclaim her magical powers. During a panel at FanExpo Canada, Locke shared further insight into his character in the Disney + series, including whether Teen is capable of casting spells.

"He's a goth, and a mysterious teen. He goes to Agatha, and he's the reason that they go on the road. He persuades Agatha to take him down the road. He's a big fan of witches, but he doesn't have powers yet. He and Agatha go to this coven and then go on the road."

Although the actor did mention that his character doesn't have the ability to use magic, things could change throughout the course of the series. After all, Teen hides the true reason why he wants Agatha to take him to the Witches' Road. In the same way that the protagonist decides to embark on the journey in an attempt to get her superpowers back, her companion could be eyeing the opportunity to also get some magic for himself.

The Actor Practiced Singing With Patti LuPone on Set Before His Broadway Debut

Image via Marvel Studios

In addition to starring in Agatha All Along, Locke recently made his Broadway debut as part of the cast of Sweeney Todd. Before going on stage and performing the musical, the actor shared at the panel that he would practice tunes with his co-star Patty LuPone, and the experience on set helped him tap into his role on the play. In fact, the Disney + series is expected to feature several moments in which the witches will break into song, considering that it has been confirmed that the project will be a musical.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18, 2024.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

