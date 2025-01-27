MCU fans have been obsessed with the phrase "Agatha All Along" ever since the song of the same name played in an episode of WandaVision during the reveal that quirky neighbor Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness. Played by Kathryn Hahn, it would be another three years before Agatha would get her own solo series. For seven straight weeks, audiences tucked into the couches, beds, and chairs to watch Agatha All Along on Disney+. Fans traveled down the Witches' Road during the Halloween season, trying to figure out everything from how Agatha will get her "purple" back, to who Teen is.

Despite this, according to a year-end report by Luminate, Agatha All Along only out-performed one MCU Disney+ series that premiered between 2023 and 2024. Beating out Agatha All Along was Loki Season 2, sitting roughly at 3 billion minutes of watch time in the first 12 weeks of activity. Minutely behind Loki was Secret Invasion, Agatha All Along sits in third, with Echo trailing behind.

Least Watch Doesn't Mean Least Favorite