Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All ALong' Episode 7.Agatha All Along has lost another member of the coven to the Witches’ Road. It was a long journey for the beloved Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), one filled with mystery, intrigue, and plenty of quirkiness. But behind all of her oddities and outbursts was a true hero, one who cared deeply for the coven, even when they didn’t necessarily deserve it. There was hope that she would somehow make it to the end of the road, and yet, unfortunately, she met her heroic and heartbreaking demise at the end of the show’s latest outing. That being said, her death wasn’t actually all that shocking. In fact, Lilia’s downfall was hiding in plain sight all along.

Lilia Calderu’s Quirks Made for a Great Mystery

Beginning with her debut in the show’s second episode, Lilia is certainly something of an oddball, but that quirky nature is what makes her such a great character. Ranging from odd, such as her “try to save Agatha” outburst, to funny, like her random “I love you guys” confession and even her chilling screams of pain and suffering, the upsurges have certainly kept the coven members on their toes. Sure, the show has spun quite a few mysteries regarding the identities of Billy (Joe Locke) and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) — both of which have now been solved — but Lilia’s cryptic personality hiding in plain sight created an unpredictable headscratcher that has been intriguing through seven episodes. Of course, every good mystery needs solving, and the show’s latest outing, “Death’s Hand in Mine,” finally shed light on Lilia’s condition, and in doing so, revealed that her shocking demise was not so shocking after all.

‘Agatha All Along’ Has Been Foreshadowing Lilia’s Death Since the Beginning

Close

As if the episode’s Rio twist wasn’t enough, the episode finally revealed that Lilia’s outbursts are not simply the effects of her quirky personality or even some witchy vision, but rather due to the fact that she doesn’t live life within the normal constructs of time. Revealing to Jen (Sasheer Zamata) that the flow of time is an illusion, it becomes clear that Lilia is constantly being pulled into various moments of her life. Those outbursts are the result of her passing through a different point in time, and they are puzzle pieces leading her to her death. Each outburst means something deeper, and, as those fragments come together, her impending death only becomes more tragic. She knows she’s running out of time and has known it since the beginning. But she still goes along, even when she has a tangible way out. Still, she does everything in her power to save her coven, even when they don’t deserve it.

Lilia Is the Coven’s Most Heroic Member

Image via Disney+

At the beginning of their journey, the coven certainly judged Lilia for her oddities, a habit that continued even through the most recent episodes. But she loves her coven deeply and willingly stays behind to save them — that is heroism at its best. Once again, she is given the opportunity to leave, but willingly stays behind to destroy the Salem Seven in order to give her friends a chance to reach the end of the road. While all of the previously lost coven members are missed, Lilia’s death is particularly heart-wrenching, because it is completely selfless. Alice’s (Ali Ahn) attempt to save Agatha from possession was certainly noble, but she wasn't expecting death in exchange, and Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp) was a casualty of being powerless on the Road. Lilia knowingly sacrificing herself is just so difficult to watch; it certainly makes for a gorgeous end to her story, but her beautiful character will be missed deeply as the show heads into its finale. She may not have always been the most popular member among the rest of the coven, but she has more than proven that she was its most heroic member and one of the most important.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Expand

Watch on Disney+