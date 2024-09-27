Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 3.Part of the fun of watching Agatha All Along is seeing Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness — the rest of it comes from the makeshift coven she's assembled. Part of the reason that Agatha needs a coven is to walk the Witches' Road, a mythical path known to all spell casters, which grants a wish to the person that finishes walking said road. Agatha is desperate to get her powers back, and has so far used a combination of fast talk and outright blackmail to find her way down the Road. One of the witches in her coven is named Lilia Calderu, who is a powerful spell caster known as the "Witch Queen" in Marvel Comics canon.

Lilia Calderu Has a History With Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo

Image via Marvel Comics

Lilia made her first appearance in Marvel Premiere #12 by Steve Englehart, Mike Friedrich and Frank Brunner, which happened to be a pivotal moment in Doctor Strange's history. Strange was forced to kill his master, the Ancient One, two issues earlier when the Ancient One was possessed by the demonic Shuma-Gorath. Now the Master of the Mystic Arts, Strange seeks to make amends with his arch nemesis, Baron Karl Mordo, but on his journey he is ambushed and rescued by a Romani man named Stavros, who brings him to Lilia. Lilia hypnotizes Strange into stealing a magical tome from Mordo, but the spell is broken when a gargoyle from Mordo's castle kills her.

Lilia would later reappear in the Mystic Arcana series, which chronicled the history of various magical artifacts within the Marvel Universe. It's revealed that she and her own coven learned of the existence of Wanda Maximoff, who would one day become the Scarlet Witch; together with her coven, they fight off the sorcerer Taboo, who possesses the cursed book known as the Darkhold. Lilia's coven also has connections to the wider Marvel Universe, including Maria Russoff, the grandmother of Jack Russell/Werewolf By Night and Margali Szardos, the powerful witch who would adopt the X-Men's Nightcrawler. Lilia also revealed to Wanda that she was charged with guarding the Serpent Crown, a powerful artifact that could bring others under its wearer's thrall.

Lilia Possesses a Magical Artifact That Previously Showed Up in ‘Doctor Strange’

Image via Marvel Studios

The history between Lilia Calderu and Baron Mordo is a path weaved from romance and treachery; years ago, the archmage romanced Lilia to steal the Book of Cagliostro, a powerful tome which could foretell the future. Considering that Lilia descends from the first Baron of Mordo, this adds a rather incestuous touch to their affair (Karl Mordo is her uncle). It also led to the duo having a daughter, Astrid, who would do anything to please her father — even taking his cancer and casting it into Strange to make him suffer! Mordo eventually had to cast Astrid into another dimension, as he felt her vengeance would destroy the world.

As for the Book itself, it played a major role in Doctor Strange's history. Lilia used the Book of Cagliostro to foretell Wanda Maximoff's future, while Mordo sought to use its powers to become the greatest magician ever. It also showed up in the first Doctor Strange movie, as Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) studies its powers to unlock the potential of the Eye of Agamotto (and the Time Stone within it.) An episode of What If...? also touches on the legacy of Cagliostro, with Strange going to the Lost Library of Cagliostro to learn how to manipulate time so that he can save the love of his life, Chistine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

How Does Lilia Calderu Differ From Her Marvel Comics Counterpart?

Lilia is actually the first witch that Agatha tries to recruit in the second episode of Agatha All Along, "Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate." But she very quickly sees through Agatha's tricks, scoffing, "Witches like you are the reason why people think we poison apples and steal children and eat babies," to which Agatha hilariously fires back, "Babies are delicious!" Agatha is eventually able to convince Lilia to come along, with Lilia having a vision of the people she needs for her coven. Lilia Calderu has the power of divination, meaning that she can see the future, but as she tells Agatha and Teen (Joe Locke), her gift led to her predicting disaster after disaster and getting chased out of every home she'd ever been in. Using Lilia's list, Agatha assembles a coven including Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and a name that has yet to be revealed but is denoted by a black heart — seemingly indicating the Green Witch Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza).

"Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials" also began to reveal the coven's dark and painful past; for Lilia, she had to relive a harrowing moment from her time in the Renaissance era that has left her shaken. Agatha All Along has only hit its stride, and there could be plenty of time for Lilia's fate to play out like it does in the comics or for her to survive the Witches' Road.

