There’s a new MVP in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her name is Lilia Calderu. Patti LuPone’s divination witch joined Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) coven unwillingly, but has proven to be the soul of it. Constantly questioning Agatha’s decisions – while battling the stereotypes placed upon witches by corporations and media – Lilia is the moral compass of the group in Agatha All Along. But, in her nature of wanting to take care of everyone, she just might’ve caused one of the most recent and heartbreaking tragedies of the MCU. Evidence of this was shown in “Familiar By Thy Side,” the episode that finally provided answers but posed many other questions — the main one being, is Lilia responsible for the events that unfolded in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Lilia Calderu Is Revealed to Be the Witch Behind Billy’s Sigil in ‘Agatha All Along’

Among the many revelations in Episode 6, perhaps the most important is the true identity of Joe Locke’s Teen. Having been born William Kaplan, his body would later be occupied by Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard). A coincidental succession of events placed William – dying after a car crash – in close proximity of Billy’s wandering soul – following Wanda bringing down the Westview hex. After Billy enters William’s body, a three-year quest for his true self ensues, taking him to the most unexpected places.

William’s affinity with the mystical arts is established at the beginning of the episode. Moments before the Billy-inhabiting-William debacle, William is celebrating his bar mitzvah, which included palm reading tents for its guests. Entering one of them, William is greeted by none other than Lilia. While the readings are included as a fun diversion, Lilia’s reading of William’s palm is grim. Sensing the impending shift in his life due to his palm line being broken in half, Lilia puts a sigil on him. Thus, his identity is shadowed from every magical being, including her – and Billy’s mother.

Wanda's Inability To Sense Her Sons Triggers Her Search in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

After the WandaVision finale, Wanda’s life changes completely as she unlocks her power as the Scarlet Witch and comes into possession of the Darkhold. While at first, she seems accepting of the destinies of Vision (Paul Bettany) and the twins, at some point she’s corrupted by the Darkhold’s magic, thus becoming fixated on getting her sons back. This sets her on a path of destruction, during which she comes across Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. The lengths to which Wanda goes make her a total villain who’s responsible for killing the Illuminati, Earth-838’s most powerful heroes.

Based on what we know as of today, Lilia was responsible for Wanda not being able to sense Billy was alive and well – albeit in another human’s body – in Eastview, the neighboring town of Westview. Had the sigil not been active, it wouldn’t have been difficult for Wanda to find Billy in her own universe. Plus, given Billy somehow senses Tommy (Jett Klyne) being out there as well, they would’ve been able to go find him on a quest of their own.

From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to ‘Agatha All Along,’ The MCU Is Full of Coincidences

It might be reductive to say Lilia was responsible for Wanda’s actions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But what remains true is that she is part of the domino effect that ends with Wanda becoming a full-fledged villain in the Doctor Strange sequel. After all, things happen the way they’re supposed to in the Sacred Timeline. Let’s not forget it was a rat that ended up freeing Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang from the Quantum Realm, thus causing the events of Avengers: Endgame.

So, while Agatha All Along’s sixth episode might place the blame on Lilia for Billy’s invisibility to Wanda’s magic, that was the way it was supposed to happen. Plus, it might also be safe to say someone – or something – else was to blame for her not being able to sense Tommy. Wanda, one way or another, was always set to make her own decisions and descend into multiversal madness.

New episodes of Agatha All Along are released on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on Disney+ in the U.S.

