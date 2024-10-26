The latest episode of Agatha All Along, "Death's Hand In Mine", finally answered a pair of lingering questions that had been teased in the series: the true identity of Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and why Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) has been saying seemingly random sentences. In the latter case, it's revealed that Lilia doesn't perceive time like the rest of the world does; she sees events out of sync due to her choice to suppress her power of foresight after witnessing a series of tragic events. But Lilia finally embraces her power during the latest trial on the Witches' Road, which takes the form of a tarot reading.

Lilia's foresight also continues a trend in Agatha All Along, namely the exploration of different schools of magic. Up to this point, the only prominent magic users in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and their magic is wholly different — which makes sense, given that Strange is proclaimed as the "Master of the Mystic Arts" and Wanda Maximoff's Chaos magic powers can literally reshape reality. In diversifying the magic that appears in the MCU, Agatha All Along is opening up new storytelling possibilities.

Each Member of Agatha’s Coven Brought Something Special to the Table in ‘Agatha All Along’

Before they walk the Witches' Road, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) set out to form a coven of witches, especially since Agatha is powerless and marked for death by the Salem's Seven. They find Lilia, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), each with their own speciality of magic. Jen is a skilled potions master, and Alice is a protection witch. To complete the coven, they need a "green witch" — a spellcaster who draws on the nature of the Earth itself. Rio eventually fills the role of the green witch, but first Agatha's next door neighbor Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) gets pulled into the coven despite having no magical abilities.

Each member of the coven winds up saving the others during the trials thanks to their specific skills. In the first trial, Jen is able to whip up a potion that saves the others from being poisoned. Alice breaks the curse that's hounded her family and performs an exorcism, and Lilia is able to finally defeat the Salem's Seven, but at the cost of her own life. There's also an emotional component to each character's skills that the trials let them overcome. Jen has been plagued by scandal but proves she is a worthy potions master and even heals Billy from a seemingly fatal wound. Alice is dealing with the grief of losing her mother, and is finally able to expunge the literal and metaphorical monsters that've been haunting her; as a protection witch, she also gives her life protecting others. Finally, Lilia is able to embrace her own gift to save the coven. By tying the witches' skills to their personal issues, Agatha All Along brings an emotional cost to the world of magic.

The Different Schools of Magic Opens Up Possibilities for Other Marvel Heroes (and Villains)

By showing the different disciplines of magic, Agatha All Along has opened up a whole new world of possibilities in the MCU. The timing is impeccable, as the franchise's expansion means that other magical beings are coming. Robert Downey Jr. is about to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars; given Doom's mother was a powerful spellcaster, Doomsday and Secret Wars could finally showcase the Lord of Latveria's mystic talents. If the MCU's version of the X-Men need to shake up their roster, they could bring in a new take on Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, who often serves as the queen of Limbo. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum has expressed interest in bringing another magical character to the MCU with Danny Ketch's Ghost Rider. The possibilities are endless!

Agatha All Along did the right thing in expanding the world of magic; not only has it shown that there's a whole new corner of the MCU to explore, but it's also showing that there's more to magic than fancy hand movements and cameo-generating portals. And all it took was Patti LuPone in a Glinda costume.

