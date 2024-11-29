Mother Hahn has possibly hinted at some devastating news for fans of Agatha All Along. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kathryn Hahn has made it clear she's not had conversations regarding Agatha Harkness's future in the MCU. Agatha All Along ended satisfying but open-ended, with Billy (Joe Locke) and Ghost!Agatha walking out of her basement to go look for Tommy. It's unclear if the news is simply implying that an Agatha All Along Season 2 won't happen or if there's no current plans for Agatha as a character in the MCU. We do know that Hahn is set to reprise the role in Marvel's What If...? in December but other than that, nothing is confirmed.

Hahn is pleased about the arc that's been set up at the end of Agatha All Along. “Even though obviously now Billy/Wiccan is not her son, there is some sort of hope for her that she’s able to maybe do for him what she couldn’t do for Nicky," she tells the LA Times. "I think they do make a great team. Of course, I love this part and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds."

Agatha Harkness Has Unfinished Business

Image via Disney+

When Collider's Christina Radish spoke to Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer last month, Schaeffer insisted that Agatha is not "the hero of her own story." While Agatha has taken on this mentor-like role towards Billy, that doesn't mean she's going to be the angel on his shoulder offering him sage advice in his future as both a witch and in his search for Tommy. It's honestly more likely that her advice will get them into whatever conflict they face next.

There are at least a few avenues that would make it easy to further Agatha's story within the MCU. Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan is also likely to be set up to become a member of the Young Avengers. That group is already being formed, as seen in the post-credits scene of The Marvels with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel approaching Kate Bishop. Agatha being forced to operate as a sort of Yoda/Gandalf/Zordon to the Young Avengers would certainly force her hand in terms of growth (even as a ghost.)

Regardless of what the MCU does or doesn't have in store for Agatha Harkness, Hahn told the LA Times that "[i]n my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play." It's hard to argue with Mother Hahn herself being satisfied with how things shook out. All episodes of Agatha All Along are available to stream on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest MCU updates.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Character(s) Agnes O'Connor / Agatha Harkness , Teen , Jennifer Kale , Alice Wu-Gulliver , Salem Seven / Vertigo , Mrs. Hart , Lilia Calderu , Rio Vidal , Herb , Dottie , Jones , Norm , Dennis the Mailman , Customer #1 , Customer #2 , Salem Seven / Coyote , Salem Seven / Crow , Salem Seven / Fox , Salem Seven / Owl , Salem Seven / Rat , Salem Seven / Snake Expand

Watch on Disney+