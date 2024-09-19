Marvel fans always wait with bated breath for the following MCU project announcement and release, with the franchise building an immense swell of hype for everything they do. This year has left fans especially champing at the bit for new Marvel projects, with only Echo, X-Men '97, and Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 so far. However, fans are in luck because Disney+ has released their next big MCU TV show, Agatha All Along. After the events of WandaVision, the main villain, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), is left without her powers after Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) takes them. Agatha All Along brings fans on her journey with an unlikely coven to retrieve her powers in a spooky spectacle just in time for the Halloween season.

However, because the MCU is a connected universe, fans sometimes need to watch previous films or TV shows to get the context for upcoming projects, which is also the case for Agatha All Along. Obviously, WandaVision is crucial to watch before Agatha All Along, as it introduces Agatha and sets up her journey. However, while that is the only essential viewing, the MCU is home to five projects that would help the audience a bit more in preparation for Agatha All Along. These movies either feature some valuable context or are simply good options to watch to get fans in the mood and excited for the latest Marvel effort.

5 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Image via Marvel Studios

While technically, Captain America: The Winter Soldier was Scarlet Witch's MCU debut, she wasn't fully introduced until Avengers: Age of Ultron. After Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) creates a superintelligent AI, things go horribly wrong as it takes the form of Ultron (James Spader). With the Avengers-level threat hell-bent on destroying the human race, the team must band back together to put a stop to Ultron before humanity's extinction. In Sokovia, the Avengers free two individuals Hydra was experimenting on, Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor Johnson), who join Ultron in seeking revenge against Stark.

With tepid reviews, many fans will agree that Age of Ultron is the worst Avengers movie. That isn't to say it's terrible, as it welcomes fan-favorite characters, delivers stunning action, and sets up future events. The main reason fans should watch this movie in preparation for Agatha All Along is because it introduces the Scarlet Witch into the fold. Wanda is a vastly different character in her introduction because the MCU retconned some aspects of her origin story during WandaVision, but it can be helpful to understand the character's roots and the base of her powers. Age of Ultron gives a lot of information about who Wanda is, helping fans understand her reasoning for taking Agatha's powers and ultimately leading to Agatha All Along.

4 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

After the devastating events in Sokovia during Age of Ultron, the Avengers are left in turmoil, debating whether they can actually save people or just cause destruction. This disagreement leads to Captain America: Civil War, or basically Avengers 2.5, as it includes most major characters in a daring crossover event. With government intervention in superhero activity now in place, the Avengers are split, and each member must pick a side, which causes rifts in relationships such as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

While some fans wished the final Captain America film would feature more of his character, Civil War is still one of the best Captain America films that still felt like a focus on the character while including the rest of the Avengers. The shifting dynamics, incredible action, intriguing plot, and franchise-altering events establish Civil War as one of the best Marvel movies. The film isn't just excellent; it also adds more depth to Wanda's character through her budding relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany), with whom she connects over the events in Sokovia, thus helping build her arc into what fans see in WandaVision. However, their differing views on the Sokovia accords quickly test their blossoming relationship. Civil War plants the seeds for Wanda and Vision's eventual romance, making it a good watch for fans who want to understand the origin of their relationship, which leads up to Agatha All Along.

3 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

The first movie of a two-part cinematic event that had a strangle-hold on every fan in 2018, Avengers: Infinity War is the second-to-last chapter in the MCU's Infinity Saga. With all the MCU movies leading to this, Infinity War finally sees Thanos (Josh Brolin) taking matters into his own hands as he invades Earth to collect all the infinity stones and realize his dream. Believing he must cull half of humanity, Thanos will stop at nothing to get what he wants, leading to the most crucial battle of the Avenger's life, as each hero on Earth steps up to aid in the fight and save their planet.

Infinity War's ending is one of cinema's best, an aspect that also helps it become one of Marvel's most iconic efforts. With a great villain, twist, action, and plot, this movie will go down in history. Infinity War is crucial to the events of Agatha All Along as it is the turning point of the Scarlet Witch's character. Fans see the life Wanda and Vision have built disrupted by the Black Order, who capture Vision for his infinity stone. Wanda is forced to kill Vision, giving rise to her rage and setting her on a vengeful path to take back what she wants through heinous means. This turning point alters her decision-making, which is why she takes Agatha's power, fueling the cycle of revenge in Agatha All Along.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

After the bombshell that was Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame one-upped the previous film to deliver the ultimate finale to the MCU's Infinity Saga. With only a handful of Earth's mightiest heroes alive, they band together in a wounded world to strike back against Thanos. When their attempts prove fruitless, the only thing they can think of is to go back in time and re-do everything. Collecting each infinity stone, the Avengers encounter familiar faces, all in an effort to stop Thanos' plan before it even begins. Their path leads to an epic final brawl that sends off the MCU's Infinity Saga with a bang.

Serving as the conclusion to the Infinity saga and Marvel's biggest chapter, Endgame is one of the biggest movies ever. From its touching ending, many memorable moments, and great action, it deserves the hype. Endgame is not crucial to prepare for Agatha All Along, as it never touches on any similar issues and only features Wanda in the last act. However, this doesn't mean the film has nothing to offer; in fact, it sets up Wanda's character and her rage for WandaVision. After Vision's tragic death in Infinity War, Endgame is Scarlet Witch's opportunity to get back at the man who killed her love. This results in the budding of her anger and grief, which ultimately blooms into her creating a "perfect" reality, and eventually, WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

1 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Marvel Studios

After Endgame, many fans felt a lull in the quality of Marvel products, and while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn't have perfect scores, it is one of the best Marvel movies of Phase 4. After a mysterious girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) with the powers to travel between universes arrives in the main timeline, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must protect her from the dark forces looking to use her power. One of these dark powers is Scarlet Witch, wanting her powers to travel to a world where her kids are a reality.

If fans are only going to watch a single MCU movie before Agatha All Along, it has to be Multiverse of Madness. It features Scarlet Witch most prominently out of the rest of the films and leans into the spooky feeling a lot more. Moreover, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directly caused by the events of WandaVision, thus paving the way for the events in Agatha All Along. While the plot of WandaVision is fueled by grief, Multiverse of Madness is driven by rage. Wanda uses dark magic to force her way into the life she wants. The film delves into the dark side of magic, an aspect that Agatha All Along will heavily feature, making it a must-watch before fans check out the new series. With its heavy use of magic, prominent focus on Scarlet Witch, and events relating to Agatha, Multiverse of Madness is the natural prelude to Agatha All Along.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: Elizabeth Olsen Says Scarlet Witch's MCU Return Needs to Be "Smart"