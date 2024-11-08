After all that anticipation, Agatha All Along has proven to be an exceptional TV show and one of the best that Marvel and Disney have ever produced. Some of that might have to do with fully utilizing the charisma of Kathryn Hahn as its star, but it indicates a formula Marvel should be following. It's no question that Marvel's TV shows have been a must-watch for any fan — or for anyone who wants to understand everything going on in its massive universe — and many of these TV shows have featured fan-favorite characters such as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). However, while these shows were entertaining, the MCU has focused primarily on the major characters instead of those who are sidelined. Agatha Harkness played a vital role in WandaVision, but due to her popularity and the intrigue behind her story, she is one of the few side characters to get her own show, but she shouldn't be the last.

Leave Films for Big Name Stars, and TV Series for Underdeveloped Characters

Marvel's direction with Agatha All Along is a fresh take on side characters in the MCU, and the success of this show has proven that these Marvel characters have what it takes to be spotlighted. So, while WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already starred beloved characters, Marvel should focus its television shows on these side characters who don't typically star in major release films. The movies leave little to no room for any actual development of the world or characters beyond the main cast. However, television shows are a different case. There is plenty of room and space to develop a wider cast of characters across a wide range of episodes rather than a singular movie.

Meanwhile, the movies should focus on the major characters which all feed into the larger universe and MCU phase. Creating this divide between the side characters and the main cast keeps both the movies and TV shows refreshing, as fans will not be repeatedly bombarded with the same main castin both television and film. Likewise, supporting characters in television shows and main characters in films provide the audience with a choice: to pursue the ever-expanding MCU universe in both television and film or to simply watch the films without the fear of missing out on something important. After all, the MCU is expansive; there are 11 television shows and 34 films. This is a lot of content to watch to prepare for the next major film installment. Likewise, Marvel could use television shows or limited series as a launching board for characters who could become part of the main cast.

One popular example of Marvel using television shows as a launching board includes the popular Moon Knight, which debuted in 2022. The show has no explicit connection to the multiverse like the other MCU shows. It has no major impact on upcoming films in Phase 5, and a viewer can watch Moon Knight without watching anything else in the MCU. Furthermore, even though it is a standalone, it can serve as a stepping stone for Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) to appear in future MCU films. Viewers wouldn't be forced to watch his show, but the show would provide more context for the character.

Marvel Should Spotlight Supporting Characters More Often

There are plenty of characters like Agatha Harkness in the MCU who deserve their own television shows. A show is an opportunity to add extraordinary depth to the characters and the story that Marvel is building. Some such characters worthy of the spotlight are Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) from Thor and Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) from Guardians of the Galaxy, among many others. Agatha All Along has proven that it's time for the MCU to show the same love and passion for other characters as they deserve.

This is not to say that television shows based on main characters are a bad idea or that Marvel should just stop doing it. After all, WandaVision gave MCU fans an Agatha spinoff. Loki was a fantastic show that led to the integration of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) due to the already-introduced concept of the TSA. Marvel should still make shows following its main cast. But that's also not to say that some television shows missed opportunities to focus on interesting side characters. Then, maybe lackluster shows like Secret Invasion could have focused more on launching the powerful G'iah (Emilia Clarke) rather than splitting attention between G'iah and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. With more shows like Agatha All Along, the MCU could expand their range of storytelling beyond just their line-up of Avengers.

