Agatha All Along has won the hearts of numerous Marvel fans around the globe. Each week, fans are tuning in for new trials and even more turbulent reveals. One such reveal came last week, when at the end of a 25-minute-long episode, Joe Locke’s Teen was revealed to be Billy aka Wiccan, finally, and you should see him in a crown! Now to build on the hype, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new mid-season trailer.

The new trailer starts with the much-asked-around question, “What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the road?” And we all know that it isn’t power. The following clips build on the excitement as we see Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy in a seance kind of setup. The trailer also questions Agatha’s real intentions as well as Rio Vidal’s real identity while giving us a glimpse of the origin story for the witches left in the coven. All in all, building hype around all the unanswered questions that’ll be resolved in the upcoming episodes.

What to Expect From ‘Agatha All Along’?

Agatha All Along continues Agatha’s story after the events of WandaVision and sees its titular witch gathering a new coven to face the trials of the Witches Road. By far we’ve seen the coven going through three important trials and the show doesn’t pull punches whether it comes to the death of a character or the high stakes of the trial itself. The show has provided us with two shocking deaths and the trend is supposed to continue in the coming trials. How the coven escapes the Salem Seven also remains to be seen.

Fans could also look forward to getting Teen’s backstory as teased in the new trailer along with the coven’s and the real identity of Rio, who was added to the coven as a green witch and has a past relationship with Agatha. Furthermore, the reveal of both Agatha and Teen’s true intentions will decide where fans will be at the end of the show. Along with Hahn as Agatha Harkness and Locke as Teen/Billy, the series’ impeccable cast also includes Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis aka Mrs Hart, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer "Jen" Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu.

Agatha All Along drops a new episode every Wednesday, meanwhile, the first few episodes are available to stream on Disney+. You can check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.