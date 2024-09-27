Agatha All Along has made one thing clear since it premiered: The Witches Road is a dangerous one. Every member of the coven expressed their doubt and downright fear of the formidable path, and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) herself acknowledges its power and is reluctant to face it. But, there’s one member of the coven who ends up on the road unexpectedly and without any knowledge of its dangers: Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp). Originally introduced as Mrs. Hart on WandaVision, Sharon was surprisingly handy during the first trial, but just as her character gets the opportunity to shine, the road has a twist for her and the entire coven.

We Finally Get a True Look at Sharon in 'Agatha All Along'

While Sharon may have been excited to join the party in the show’s two-part premiere, she really isn’t happy about being tricked onto the Witches Road and she makes her opinions known. Frustrated and angry with Agatha’s deception, viewers finally get a real glimpse at Sharon as a character. Originally introduced in WandaVision’s pilot episode, she’s largely been known as Mrs. Hart thanks to Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) Hex. But Agatha All Along makes her fiercely protective of her identity. Even faced with an unfamiliar environment, she doesn't shrink away from the daunting Witches' Road. When the enchanted foliage that surrounds the road attempts to take her purse, she fights it until she is almost consumed by it. This comedic boldness makes it impossible not to root for her right off the bat, and it was exciting to see the show expand on this WandaVision character.

She proves herself as useful right off the bat during the first trial. Set in a luxurious, beachside house, Sharon is right at home when it comes to the first trial. The coven is given a riddle that no one seems to solve... except Sharon. Whether it's her wits or housewife intution, she quickly realizes that the riddle refers to wine. While the witches know that they must drink the wine even if it is dangerous, Sharon doesn't hesitate and is all-in before guzzling both her glass and the serving meant for the Teen (Joe Locke). It's a scene that feels reminiscent of her role as Kitty Forman on That ‘70s Show. Her humor is a sharp contrast to the more serious coven, and it solidifies her as a standout in the group. But Agatha All Along also shows a side of her we've never seen.

There's More to Sharon Than Meets the Eye

Close

After drinking the wine, it’s revealed that it was actually a dangerous poison called Alewife’s Revenge. Sharon, who was the only member to have two servings of the wine, is the first to experience its effects. While it starts with comical face swelling, it leads to hallucinations and a major call back to WandaVision’s first episode. She emotionally cries out for Wanda to “let him breathe.” Watching Sharon suffer is already heartbreaking, but knowing the context of what happened, when Wanda suffocated Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) suffocates in her home, makes it that much sadder. And, while all the other witches are able to narrowly escape the first trial, Sharon is its first victim. It would be a shame to never see Sharon Davis return, and it makes us wonder, is that really all there is to this character?

This Shouldn't Be the Last Time We See Sharon

Image via Disney+

Sharon has come a long way since she debuted on WandaVision, and it seemed like Agatha All Along was setting up a larger arc for her before her untimely death. The demise certainly raises the stakes for the witches. Out of all the witches, Sharon was the least experienced and essentially forced to walk the road by Agatha, which could lead to some guilt later on for the witch.

But stakes aside, killing Sharon off permanently would be a waste of character. There's clearly something beneath the surface of the character, and it seems a shame not to explore it. Her humor and strength are also a great contrast to the coven’s macabre drama. The show’s haste to kill her off is truly a shame. While it remains to be seen if her death is permanent, she is the undoubted breakout character of the show and deserves to travel further down the Witches’ Road.

