Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 - 2 of Agatha All AlongAgatha All Along has finally hit TV screens, and fans of WandaVision and Kathryn Hahn's performance as Agatha Harkness will definitely enjoy the spell this series is casting. The first episode, "Seekest Thou The Road," also teases the appearance of a character with personal significance to Agatha, especially in Marvel Comics' canon. "Seekest Thou The Road" takes a page from WandaVision's book and puts Agatha's life through the filter of a true-crime TV show, where she plays a worn down detective. In a scene where she's alone at home, she walks into a room filled with a child's drawing and sports trophies, and the name on one of those trophies reads "Nicholas Scratch." Scratch's name is a big surprise, especially since, in the comics... he's Agatha's son!

Nicholas Scratch Is Agatha Harkness' Son

Image via Disney+

Scratch first appeared in Fantastic Four #185 by Len Wein and George Perez, where he had become the leader of New Salem, the community of witches that Agatha had called home. He convinced New Salem that Agatha had exposed the community to the modern world, leading its population to kidnap her and sentence her to death. Agatha was acting as a nanny to Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son Franklin at the time, and he was with her when New Salem's residents kidnapped them both, leading the Four to New Salem. In their various conflicts, Scratch and his children, the Salem's Seven, would fight other heroes, including the Avengers and the Thunderbolts, with Scratch even selling his soul to Doctor Strange's archnemesis, Dormammu.

Scratch's biggest moment came during "The Resurrection of Nicholas Scratch" storyline in Marvel Knights 4 by Roberto Aguierre-Sacasa and Valentine DeLandro. He intended to resurrect the cosmic entity Shuma-Gorath, using the powers of The Fantastic Four and the Salem's Seven. The Four and Seven put aside their differences, enlisting the help of Doctor Strange and the alchemist Diablo to send Scratch to Hell. Given Scratch's skill with magic and his tendency to ally himself with demonic forces, it's only a matter of time until he returns to menace The Fantastic Four or any other Marvel hero.

Nicholas Scratch Could Play a Major Role in 'Agatha All Along'

Close

Scratch's brief mention in Agatha All Along hints that he'll show up in some capacity. In fact, he already might have. In "Seekest Thou The Road," Agatha encounters a mysterious teen (Joe Locke) who says he tracked her down and helped break the spell on her. Fans have speculated that Locke is playing Billy Kaplan, also known as Wiccan — the son of the Scarlet Witch and a powerful spellcaster in his own right — but what if the teen is actually Nicholas Scratch? It could provide a great twist later in the series, and also explain why this random kid went to such lengths to free a dangerous witch. The fact that the teen also has a mystical spell preventing Agatha from learning his identity also raises more than a few questions, while also pointing to Scratch's involvement in some way. Nearly everyone who's met Agatha over the years has tried to kill her or strip her of her power, and her son would be no different.

It could also lead to a potential connection with The Fantastic Four, which is something Hahn's gunning for. During an interview on Total Film's podcast, she expressed her desire to work with the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and a potential reunion with director Matt Shakman. “I would love to play with that cast. They are all incredible,” she said. “And Matt Shakman, who is incredible too, he’s directing the film and did all of WandaVision. I’m very excited for that movie.” Agatha's very first appearance was in Fantastic Four #94 by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby, so a potential appearance from her and Scratch in a Fantastic Four project could pay homage to the characters' comics roots while also providing the First Family with a unique threat. Time will tell how Nicholas Scratch plays into the story of Agatha All Along and the rest of the MCU, but the mere mention of his name spells trouble for everyone's favorite witch.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Emma Caulfield , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

New episodes of Agatha All Along air Wednesdays at 6:00pm PST/9:00pm EST on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+