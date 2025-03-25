A fan theory has paid off at last! The cast of Agatha All Along, along with showrunner Jac Schaeffer, recently appeared at PaleyFest to discuss the Disney+ show that bewitched audiences last fall. During the panel, where Collider's Taylor Gates was in attendance, Sasheer Zamata, who played Jennifer Kale, vocalized her favorite fan theory. "A lot of people think like Rio is Nicholas' mom," Zamata explains, to which Agatha Harkness herself, Kathryn Hahn mouths "FATHER" with an exaggerated gesture.

The chaos doesn't stop there for this coven when Schaeffer chimes in during the raucous applause. Schaeffer explains that when the team was developing Agatha All Along, "We got a lot of questions, 'who is the dad? Who is the dad?' And we were like, 'why do you want to know?'" She says, "When we were casting Nicky, we were like 'that kid looks like Aubrey [Plaza].'" Hahn, at the confirmation, looks as though she might cry tears of joy. Schaeffer continued:

"We didn't want to answer the hows and whys of it because it's witches, but it was just something that was important to the writers, and that was important to me. It just felt like something special. So it was really lovely, that was something the fans said, that we could confirm."

Could Agatha, Rio, and Nicky's Story Continue?