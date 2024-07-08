The Big Picture Disney and Marvel reveal the official synopsis for Agatha All Along, set to premiere on September 18.

The series centers around Agatha Harkness, who breaks free from the spell Wanda left her under and embarks on the Witches' Road.

Agatha All Along introduces horror elements and supernatural themes, potentially paving the way for more magical content in the MCU.

After changing titles several times and stalling audiences for details of the new series, Disney and Marvel are finally making the wheels turn on Agatha All Along and revealing important bits of information to fans who have been eager to watch it for the past three years. Today, Marvel finally unveiled an official synopsis for the series and opened the door for us to speculate about details of the story till the time finally comes to press play on September 18.

The synopsis expands on the information that was revealed in the trailer for Agatha All Along — which was also released today. The one thing we knew was that the WandaVision spin-off would center around Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), but the new footage teases that the title character has been trapped in a murder-mystery scenario and only breaks free of it when she's prompted by Aubrey Plaza's (The White Lotus) character. The official synopsis hints at what happens after she's freed and what's up with the Witches' Road mentioned in the trailer:

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road..."

'Agatha All Along' Might Be A Breath of Fresh Air For Marvel

Image via Disney+

Agatha All Along is gearing up to be a departure from what Marvel fans are used to seeing on screen. With horror elements and a story that seems focused on leaning a lot more into magic and witchcraft than superpowers and other heroes from the franchise, the show may be a gateway for Marvel to continue introducing more supernatural elements to the MCU. Though the franchise's Blade movie continues to run into development roadblocks, the series could tee up the vampire film quite nicely.

Aside from Hahn and Plaza, the star-studded cast of Agatha All Along also features Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Patti LuPone (Beau Is Afraid), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2), Debra Jo Rupp (That 90s Show), Emma Caulfield Ford (WandaVision), Maria Dizzia (School Spirits), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) and Holly Ward (Adult Best Friends).

Disney+ premieres Agatha All Along with two episodes on September 18.