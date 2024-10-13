Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 5.Agatha All Along has grabbed audiences' attention and won't let go. The Kathryn Hahn-led miniseries — which boasts a stacked cast featuring the legendary Patti LuPone and Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata — has avoided the typical review bombing, and its most recent episode was a wild, head-spinning ride. "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power," the series' fifth episode, was thoroughly shocking with the surprising and untimely demise of one Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), who lost her life attempting to save Agatha, only to have her powers (and life force) absorbed by Agatha herself.

When it comes to demonstrating the magnitude of her powers, since her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, absorbing the powers of other witches has kind of been Agatha’s whole shtick. We see her take out her Salemite coven with this ability at the beginning of WandaVision's “Previously On,” as well as semi-robbing Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) of her own powers during “The Series Finale,” so it shouldn't have come as a surprise that Agatha would be willing to use this ability on a member of her new coven. The episode leaves things vague, and it's not confirmed whether Agatha meant to fully drain Alice, but the incident raises questions about how Agatha's power-absorbing abilities work. Is she fully in control, and how did she learn them in the first place? Agatha All Along hasn't given us all the answers yet, but here's what we know so far.

The Darkhold Could Have Given Agatha Forbidden Magic

Agatha's ability to absorb power is quite straightforward: rather than being wounded by a blast of magic from another witch, Agatha is able to absorb the magic and take on the powers of that witch. Essentially, she's invulnerable to magical attacks, and forcefully draws power from those who try to use magic against her. Even Wanda — the Scarlet Witch — is only to defeat Agatha by trapping Agatha in a rune circle, rendering her magic void.

WandaVision's “Previously On” implies that the hundreds of years Agatha spent with the Darkhold taught her to discover and harness her power absorption. Before her attempted execution by her Salem coven, Agatha’s mother Evanora (Kate Forbes) accuses her of breaking the coven’s rules and using power beyond her station, but Agatha insists she didn’t break the rules, rather the rules bent to her power. The timeline is not concrete, but it's possible the Darkhold gave her this rule-breaking power, and this tracks with the character motivation she's been given. While Wanda's immense power is a result of unbridled natural talent, Agatha spent centuries honing her craft, and her ability to absorb other witches' powers could be viewed as a manifestation of the jealousy she feels toward the raw power of the prophesied Scarlet Witch.

While her comic book counterpart possesses a whole host of magical abilities, not limited to telekinesis, telepathy, and teleportation, the one ability comic Agatha does not possess is power absorption. The teams behind WandaVision and Agatha All Along seem to have borrowed MCU Agatha's signature magic trick from a popular member of the X-Men — Rogue. Both in the movies and the comics, Rogue is able to absorb both power and life force from others, with the caveat that she must physically touch them in order to do so. Similar to Agatha's victims, those affected by Rogue's ability to absorb power and life force are left as shells of their former selves, and the effects can be lethal.

Does Agatha Have Control of Her Absorption Powers in 'Agatha All Along'?

Agatha accuses Wanda of using magic on autopilot in WandaVision, referring to how Wanda controlled all of Westview at once, but Agatha might be able to do the same. When demonstrating her breadth of magic to Wanda in “Previously On,” Agatha uses verbal incantations to use mind control, transmutation, and the like. Unlike the rest of her learned abilities, Agatha never uses verbal magic to begin absorbing power. When using this ability, there is a clear time distinction between the magic being cast at Agatha and Agatha beginning to pull it out of the witches, which could imply some choice in the matter.

In Salem and Westview, she’s clearly doing it on purpose, but she might not have been with Alice. While she's having her power leeched, Teen (Joe Locke) jumps into action and notices that there is another presence in the room, finding the Ouija board spelling out Nicholas Scratch — the name of Agatha's son. There might be a connection between Nicholas and the Darkhold, and if Agatha learned to absorb power from the Darkhold, could its knowledge have taken over at that moment?

It’s entirely likely that Agatha saw an opportunity and took it — very much in keeping with her character — but there is a possibility that Agatha is not in full control of this power. It's not yet clear if Agatha truly intended to drain (and kill) Alice, and while the episode's title, “Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power," likely refers to the reveal at the end, it could also subtly imply an inherent quality to this ability. Even though it meant sacrificing a member of her coven, in Agatha's darkest hour, could her forbidden ability have awoken and repowered her?

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

