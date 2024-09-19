Agatha All Along has been long-awaited, especially for the devout WandaVision fans who have been starved of the magic and mystery since its debut in 2021. Before Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) departed Westview with the Darkhold, she trapped Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in a spell, doomed to remain as the nosy neighbor Agnes. Three years later, Wanda's enchantment over Agatha endures, even after the Scarlet Witch's supposed death, and a bloodthirsty rival, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), wants her dead.

With the help of an elusive Teen (Joe Locke), Agatha's only hope of regaining her powers lies at the end of the Witches' Road. Could a haphazardly formed coven — Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Mrs. Hart / Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) — be Agatha's hope of redemption? Plenty of Easter eggs, hidden Marvel references, and callbacks are littered along the Witches' Road, and we're here to break them down.

'Agatha All Along' Episode 1 References 'Mare of Easttown' and Other Crime Dramas

Image via Disney

Agatha All Along comes out strong with the WandaVision feel, emulating real television shows under the guise of magic. It's not just a ruse to get us feeling nostalgic for the good times we had with WandaVision either; Agatha is still trapped in the Scarlet Witch's spell, and it seems her coping mechanisms have placed her in a procedural crime drama. The title sequence, using character names like Agnes as the credited actors, alludes to True Detective with its aesthetic and music, and the end tag, "Based on the Danish series WandaVisdysen," references the all-too-often forgotten series The Killing along with the general plethora of Scandinavian crime thrillers. Most prominently, however, Episode 1 of Agatha All Along pays tribute to Mare of Easttown. The recently suspended detective, the house riddled with memories of a deceased child, the body of a girl found in the woods, the unwanted help from another department, and a funky regional American accent — all pulled straight from the Kate Winslet-led limited series.

'Dialogue And Rhetoric: Known History Of Learning & Debate' by Andrew Ugo

Image via Disney+

The Westview Public Library slip found on the deceased Jane Doe's body is linked to a book titled Dialogue And Rhetoric: Known History Of Learning & Debate. Agatha learns that the book was stolen three years ago, and every copy was burned. This perfectly matches the fate of the Darkhold, stolen from Agatha in WandaVision, and all of its copies destroyed by the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Agatha quickly deciphers that each of the first letters in the book's title spells out "Darkhold," but she's interrupted before she gets to another interesting bit — the author listed on the slip, Andrew Ugo, is an anagram for "Wundagore," the site of Wanda Maximoff's supposed death.

Image via Disney+

The Jane Doe found dead in the woods is the subject of Agatha's investigation and her peculiar torment. Before the big reveal, a few clues hint at the deceased's identity. Late 20s, green eyes, 5'7", hair the color of scarlet. She has blackened hands and feet that resemble that of a witch's when their magic is siphoned or the Darkhold has corrupted them. Soil from Eastern Europe is found under Jane Doe's nails, and Eastern Europe is where you find Wundagore. As we covered, the victim stole the book, which bears a name that can be deciphered to represent the Darkhold, and the ultimate reveal comes from the library slip when the name "W. Maximoff" appears in the last row. The other dates on the slip make for fun Easter eggs, too. February 16 is Elizabeth Olsen's birthday, June 02 is Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's birthday, and December 28 is the birthday of Stan Lee himself.

Marvel's Bellevue Hospital

Image via Disney+

While Agatha is breaking down the title of the book stolen from the library, a paper under her notepad features "Bellevue," a fun little Easter egg. In the comics, Bellevue Hospital in New York is a recurring location for many Marvel heroes and villains, including the Night Nurse, Daredevil, Ms. Marvel, and Bullseye.

Agatha's Brooch & Her 'WandaVision' Styles

Close

Agatha's brooch, featuring the Triple Goddess (Maiden, Mother, Crone) is found on the deceased Jane Doe's body. After learning of the brooch's significance, which piqued Agatha's interest, being the first remnant of her true form lost under Wanda's spell, she finally "claws" her way out of the enchantment. Tearing off garments one by one, we see each of the WandaVision personas that Wanda thrust upon Agatha in the hex.

Señor Scratchy & Salem's Seven

Image via Marvel Studios YouTube

Scratchy, Agatha's pet bunny, returns in Agatha All Along, and we've always seen him as the MCU's current representation of Nicholas Scratch, Agatha's son in the comics. In the first episode, Agnes' false true crime world shows her as having a son named Nicholas Scratch, who is implied to have passed away. In the comics, Nicholas Scratch is an important, powerful figure, and the introduction of the Salem Seven (or Salem's Seven in the comics) may hint that a more faithful adaptation of the character is on the way. In the comics, the Seven are the children of Nicholas (and, therefore, Agatha's grandchildren).

Wanda and Vision's Westview Home & Post-Traumatic Stress

Image via Disney+

In projects like Hawkeye and Secret Invasion, one of the most interesting aspects was the chance to see the effects of Thanos' Blip on the public, witnessing the hardships dealt by half of all life disappearing for five years. Similarly, in Agatha All Along, we get a glimpse into the lingering effect of Wanda's imprisonment of Westview's residents. Three years later, the people of Westview are still grappling with obvious post-traumatic stress. They dare not speak Wanda's name, and the dilapidated foundation of Wanda and Vision's home has been vandalized with graffiti. "Evil witch" can be seen in red, and an image of the Scarlet Witch's crown has a mark sprayed over it.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Emma Caulfield , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+