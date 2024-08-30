As autumn draws near, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have their own spooky story to latch onto. Agatha All Along, the sequel series to the wildly popular WandaVision (2021), premieres in a two-parter September 18 on Disney+. The series follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she puts together a coven of witches to walk something called "The Witches Road" and regain the magic taken from her by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Joined in her spellbinding pursuits are: Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, and more. Zamata spoke with PinkNews this week about what she hopes resonates with queer audiences.

"There’s something to creating your own community and using the magic within,” Zamata tells PinkNews. “The reason that you are different is the reason that you’re special.” Zamata zeroes in on the parallels between the witches in the series and the LGBTQ+ community. “I do think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the ‘other’, you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons,” Zamata explains.

The upcoming series has had its handful of teasers, including a recent one sharing Joe Locke's Teen's apparent obsession with Agatha, leading him to undo the spell put on her by Wanda at the end of WandaVision. Locke's character goes by 'Teen' and when asked his true identity, it's distorted in the latest teaser. It's been revealed, on the other hand, that Zamata will play a witch named Jennifer Kale, who had the codename in the comics: "Witch Woman".

Creating Your Own Community and Magic Are Threads Throughout Agatha All Along

Close

Agatha Harkness has been teased time and again as a covenless witch. Now she is being forced to form one in order to regain her magic. The 'found family' trope of forming your own group is another parallel Zamata draws between the show and the LGBTQ+ community. "I love that the show shows so many different types of witches and so many different types of people. We have different ages, different races, different types of love being displayed. It’s really special,” she says.

Whether or not you've always felt a strong connection to witches in the media for one reason or another, or draw upon the parallels Zamata says are driven home in Agatha All Along, Zamata says, "I think a lot of people will get a lot from it, but also I hope that queer audiences like it.”

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will premiere September 18 on Disney+ with weekly episodes after that.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

Watch on Disney+