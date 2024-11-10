When Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) hilarious and nosy neighbor, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), revealed herself to have been the villainous witch Agatha (Hahn) in the 2021 series, WandaVision, viewers adored the revelation's accompanying song and Kathryn Hahn's performance as Agatha. It is no surprise, then, that the highly anticipated WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along, was a hit among viewers, especially given its timely release leading up to Halloween. Agatha All Along is truly a feminine powerhouse.

Following the events of WandaVision and the 2022 movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along follows Agatha Harkness as she is released from Wanda's spell, causing trouble once more in Westview. She gathers a coven to walk the Witches' Road and get her powers back, but her new coven is quite skeptical of her intentions, and rightfully so, given her history of deception, cruelty and selfishness. This series dives deeper into who Agatha Harkness is and picks up where its prequel series left off. Notably, this show piqued viewers' interest outside the typical Marvel fanbase with its darker, existential themes and questions of morality. It brings a raw, elemental approach to power, rooted in the occult and witchcraft, diverging from the sci-fi and technological powers Marvel often explores. Naturally, this combination of themes, character performances and masterful writing has left viewers pondering memorable quotes and what they mean for each character and the series looking back and going forward. These are Agatha All Along’s best quotes, ranked by their importance to the plot and character development, relevance, timelessness and performance.

10 “We were supposed to look out for each other, but we didn’t. That was our fatal mistake.”

Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke)

After the witches complete their first trial on the Witches' Road, they realize that one of their less qualified coven members, Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp), didn't survive the trial. As blame gets passed around, further fracturing the coven's already shaky foundation, Billy (Joe Locke), known as "Teen" at this point, exclaims that it was the whole coven's fault because they didn't look out for each other.

This quote highlights one of the series' prominent themes: solidarity. Agatha's newly-formed coven is divisive and distrustful of her. Still, to achieve their end-of-the-Road goals, they must ensure each other's safety and rely on teamwork, as each witch's skill set is vital to their success. In this sense, the coven shares a common goal to stay alive, unfortunately only realized after a tragic and avoidable death. This quote demonstrates that Billy is a mature, moral and wise young witch who serves as the glue this coven needs to work together and remind them that they are on the same team.

9 “This can't be the end. It has to be the beginning.”

Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn)

After the coven's Protection Witch, Alice (Ali Ahn), is killed by Agatha, who absorbs her powers in Episode 5 "Darkest Hour / Wake They Power," Rio (Aubrey Plaza)—now revealed to be Death—appears to guide Alice to the afterlife. In a somber moment, Alice remarks that she has only just freed herself from her curse and is not ready to die. Rio reminds Alice that she died while protecting someone, prompting Alice to reluctantly follow her.

Alice's death marks a significant turning point in the series, revealing Billy's true identity and Agatha's potential vulnerabilities. It remains unclear whether Agatha intended to kill Alice or could control her powers, though she appears to feel remorse for the act. Alice's death is tragic, made even more poignant by her final reflection. Alice had just found closure after experiencing trauma at a young age and overcoming her family curse, only to die while selflessly protecting Agatha. This moment is simple, thought-provoking and heartbreaking when considering the context.

8 “Agatha, am I killing this boy so my brother can live?”

Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke)

As they approach the end of the Road, Agatha assists Billy in using his mind to find his brother, Tommy, urging him to recall their final moments together. As a flood of chaotic memories overwhelms Billy, Agatha pushes him to find a "place" for Tommy. Billy begins to experience visions of a young boy drowning and soon realizes that his powers may be manipulating the boy's struggle—potentially killing him—so that Tommy’s consciousness can use the boy as a vessel, as Billy did with William Kaplan (Locke). Jarringly, Billy exclaims his realization aloud before vanishing from the Road. Alone, Agatha responds bluntly: "No, Billy. Sometimes… boys die."

Locke's raw performance in delivering this question highlights Billy's inner battle between his morals and his desire to find Tommy. He is willing to accept Agatha's help but is unwilling to hurt the innocent for his own gain. His sense of morality becomes even clearer in the final episode when he is devastated to learn that he is responsible for the deaths of Sharon, Alice and Lilia (Patti LuPone). Like Wanda, Billy possesses immense powers that, even unintentionally, can cause destruction.

7 “The song doesn't mean anything. It never did. The Road wasn't real until you made it real.”

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)

Following Agatha's death and Billy's return home, he discovers the shocking truth: he inadvertently created the Witches' Road. His room's witchy decor turned out to be the unintentional blueprint for the Road and its trials. Agatha's ghost appears to Billy, revealing that “The Ballad” was nothing more than a deception she and her son concocted to lure in witches so she could absorb their power. Billy's intense desire to walk the Road to find Tommy had been so powerful that he unknowingly manifested the trials, crafting the dangerous path himself.

This revelation not only ties up several mysteries but also sheds light on Agatha's cryptic remarks throughout their journey. It serves to underscore the immense power Billy possesses, as well as the hidden dangers of that power. Terrifyingly, Billy's creation of the Road led to the deaths of his fellow coven members—deaths that could have been avoided had Billy not believed so strongly in the Road's existence. He had convinced both himself and the other witches that the trials were real, sealing their fates. Moreover, this major reveal emphasizes Agatha's insatiable hunger for power and her vast capacity for manipulation. True to the title of the series, all along, Agatha had planned to absorb the witches' powers, pretending to know the Road while secretly playing along with Billy's creation.

6 “There are two Jane Does in this case, and you know her name. So, what’s yours?”

Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza)

In the guise of Detective Agnes O'Connor, Agatha begins to break free from the delusion created by Wanda's spell, cast at the end of WandaVision. Agnes' hazily remembered colleague, Rio (disguised as FBI Agent Vidal), coaxes Agatha out of the spell. Rio refers to the previously unidentified corpse that disrupts Agatha's delusion, prompting the spell to weaken–Agatha recognizes it as Wanda's body. This revelation unravels Agnes' true identity: Agatha Harkness.

In this climactic moment, Rio's question powerfully reawakens Agatha. By literally peeling away the layers of Wanda's spell—a callback to WandaVision—Agatha recalls her identity as a witch and realizes that Wanda has stripped her of her powers. Staying true to the crime-drama parody that defines this first episode, Rio's line seamlessly transitions from Agatha's imagined “case” under Wanda's spell back into reality.

5 “A long time ago, I loved someone. And I had to do something that I did not wanna do, even though it was my job. And it hurt them. She is my scar.”

Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza)

After their second trial, the coven rests on the Road, bonding and discussing their physical scars and from where they came. Rio, who has appeared sardonic and slightly sadistic, jumps in with this remorseful and introspective quote, offering a new dimension to the character. The subject of this quote is implied to be Agatha, and both Agatha and Rio wear somber expressions as it is spoken.

The audience now gains insight into Rio's sense of responsibility, allowing them to understand later that, as Death, she embodies a neutral force rather than a negative one. Rio's duties are merely inevitable and spare no one. The audience can also see a more vulnerable side to Agatha, who has since been a chaotic and evil force, suggesting a motive behind her carnage and a possible redemption arc. Plaza delivers the final sentence with a twinge of heartbreak, leaving viewers eager to learn more about Agatha and Rio's history.

4 “I spoke no spell. I said no incantation. You… You were made from scratch.”

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)

In an eighteenth-century flashback, Agatha gives birth to her son, Nicholas Scratch (Abel Lysenko). While rumors claim that she traded her newborn for the Darkhold, an ancient and evil spell book, in reality, Agatha begged Death, or Rio, to spare her child, who had arrived to claim him shortly after his birth. Death relented, offering only a limited but unspecified amount of time for Nicholas to live. As the episode progresses, it's revealed that young Nicholas invented “The Ballad” during his and Agatha's travels. Although Agatha cared deeply for him, she ultimately used Nicholas to lure in other witches, whose power she would then steal. Tragically, Death returned to claim Nicholas while he was still a young boy, peacefully asleep in Agatha's arms.

Agatha's words to her newborn son are laden with mystery and invite various interpretations. The identity of Nicholas' father remains unknown (if there is one at all), leaving his origins partly obscured. Additionally, the name “Nicholas Scratch” holds dark significance; “Nick” and “Scratch” are often associated with the Devil, subtly reinforcing the show's occult and supernatural themes. Agatha's claim that Nicholas was born without magic is also noteworthy, especially given her present-day obsession with power. This lack of inherent magic brings a sense of innocence and vulnerability to Nicholas, qualities that are either lost or well-hidden in the current Agatha. By establishing that Nicholas did not originate from magic, the show distances him from Agatha's dark deeds, suggesting he was untouched by her malevolent history from the start.

3 “I loved being a witch.”

Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone)

With a blend of nostalgia, acceptance, and deep love, Lilia utters these final words to the coven before staying behind at her trial to face the vengeful Salem Seven, who seek retribution against Agatha. In an act of courageous self-sacrifice, Lilia turns the reversed Tower tarot card upright, causing everyone, including herself, to fall onto the swords hanging from the ceiling.

Episode 7 "Death's Hand in Mine" builds powerfully toward Lilia's tragic fate. Reflecting on her journey through the series, the audience can see how her kooky and nonsensical remarks—initially puzzling to others—were actually moments of prescience, foreshadowing what was to come. Lilia's non-linear perception of time scattered her insights across episodes in a way that only now, in hindsight, makes sense. This simple phrase of acceptance and inner peace triggers a meaningful and poignant conclusion to Lilia’s life. In her final moments, all the fragmented pieces of her journey come together, culminating in an ending that feels both fated and profound.

2 "Don't you dare feel guilty about your talent. You survived like witches have been doing for centuries."

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)

Billy's true identity as Wanda's son is finally revealed, and, distrustful of Agatha, he uses his powers to throw her off the Witches' Road after she kills Alice. Agatha, however, manages to find her way back and confronts Billy, who defiantly insists he is nothing like the ruthless and unrepentant Agatha. In response, Agatha endorses Billy's powers, saying, “So you broke the rules. Big deal. That's what kept you alive. That's what makes you special. It's what makes you a witch.”

In this moment, Agatha offers Billy a kind of pep talk, encouraging him to embrace his powers and embrace what makes him unique. She speaks to him in an almost motherly way, as if offering the guidance Agatha wishes she'd received as a young witch. Despite her usual manipulative ways, Agatha's words here carry an endearing message of resilience and survival. In this instance and with her sincerity, Agatha is seemingly Billy's mentor, one who he has never had and who understands his abilities, even if he remains wary of her motives.

1 “You can be that witch again. They can take your power, Jen, but they can't take your knowledge.”

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)

In the coven's first trial, Potions Witch Jen (Sasheer Zamata)—whose powers have been bound—must quickly create a potion to cure the poison affecting each witch before it kills them. When her initial attempt fails, Jen begins to panic, but Agatha steps in with a pep talk. Jen remembers the missing ingredient, successfully creating the potion and opening a passage to move on to the next trial.

This moment stands out as a rare instance of encouragement from Agatha, whose pep talk feels both unexpected and genuinely supportive—even if it is a plea for her own survival, the potion will benefit the whole coven. It also carries a powerful feminist message, emphasizing that a woman's value is not confined to her external power or abilities but lies in her inner resources, like intelligence and resilience. Agatha's words encourage Jen to reclaim her identity as a witch and as a capable, resourceful woman, even when her magic is stripped away—a challenge that speaks to the resilience women often show in the face of systems or circumstances that seek to diminish them—especially relevant today. By empowering Jen to believe in her abilities without relying on magic, Agatha reinforces the idea that true strength comes from within, which is a timeless message of self-worth and agency that transcends magic and power alone.

