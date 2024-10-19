Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6.As the first MCU TV show, plus the opener of the Multiverse Saga, WandaVision had the greatest of burdens. Fortunately, the show was mostly a triumph, developing as a full-fledged exploration of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as something more than just secondary characters of the Avengers. Still, some elements of the show were questionable at best, like the inclusion of Evan Peters as the multiverse-bait version of Pietro Maximoff. In the end, it turned out “Pietro” was only a random man named Ralph Bohner, one of Westview’s residents. The revelation of his true identity was buried under a bunch of discoveries that were crammed into the last two episodes of WandaVision without any further explanation. In a surprising move, the latest episode of Agatha All Along – besides including extremely important revelations – brings back Peters and gives answers to this particular dangling plot thread.

It Was, in Fact, ‘Agatha All Along’ Behind Ralph Bohner’s Suffering

“Familiar by Thy Side” finally explains who Joe Locke’s Billy is and how he came to be. His investigation of the Westview anomaly brings him across Bohnerrific69, otherwise known as Ralph Bohner – whose real name is Randall. Peters’ unexpected return as the infamous character sheds light on the corners of his story that remained in darkness. Being inside Wanda’s dream world was a complete torture in which he and the rest of Westview were forced to participate without being able to shut it off. But through Billy’s mind-reading abilities, Ralph ends up giving up more information on the one person he didn’t want to talk about — Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Posing as his wife, Agatha gets close to the Maximoffs and is able to manipulate Ralph into posing as Wanda’s brother, Pietro. But, things that played out comically in WandaVision were actually Ralph being tortured yet again by Wanda’s rival witch. Not only did she steal his house, but also made him her puppet. His regrets about Agatha’s control include being a terrible influence on young Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), kidnapping Monica (Teyonah Parris), and being the real culprit behind Sparky’s poisoning. This forced him to run away after the anomaly was over, leaving his house — with his Blu-ray collection — behind.

Evan Peters’ Cameo Is Pivotal for the Course of ‘Agatha All Along’

Peters’ return to the role of Ralph not only fills the gaps left by WandaVision, but is also pivotal to grown-up Billy’s narrative in Agatha All Along. Ralph gives him the details that launch his quest: Wanda is dead, Vision is probably in parts at S.W.O.R.D., the twins disappeared, but Agatha remains in Westview — apparently under some kind of spell. With Agatha being the only traceable piece of the puzzle, Billy goes to obscure corners of the internet that place her in various historical points in time (Agatha is Dolly Parton’s Jolene!), while also discovering more about magic.

This, in turn, makes Billy discover a reversal spell that could bring Agatha back to being herself. Going to Westview, the narrative circle is completed, showing Billy’s perspective from Episode 1. Their interaction also makes Billy realize his powers are not a result of Wanda’s hex, as when he asks Ralph if he has developed any abilities, the answer is a total negative. All of this knowledge wouldn’t have been achieved hadn’t Billy met with Ralph.

So, even when the hope of having Ralph Bohner being retconned into someone relevant was shattered, he was better utilized in the latest episode of Agatha All Along than in WandaVision. Showing him as extremely jittery and suspicious of everyone around him proves the true consequences of a traumatic experience like the Westview anomaly. It also brings depth to his character, who was originally included just for laughs and multiversal speculation. While all of Westview’s residents ended up being mentally affected by Wanda’s actions, Ralph was under the dominion of both her and Agatha. This also supports the argument that Agatha isn’t an anti-hero, she’s a villain. Peters reprising his role as Ralph Bohner makes total sense, and it does some justice to his character.

