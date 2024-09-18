After a lot of anticipation, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will take center stage in the WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along. The series, set to release its first episodes very soon, will follow the wicked witch in her quest to gain back the powers she no longer has in her grasp thanks to Wanda. In an attempt to go back to being the evil sorcerer that audiences remember from WandaVision, Agatha decides to get together with a group of witches and embark on the Witches' Road, a complicated journey that promises to make her all-powerful if she does pass the test. Accompanied by other witches with their own reasons for going on the road with her, Agatha's plans to regain her magic might not go as smoothly as she thinks.

The series was originally announced during a Disney + event in November 2021, much to the excitement of fans. Since then, the project is now ready to hit streaming with a star-studded cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Patty LuPone, and Joe Locke. Agatha All Along will be peppered with even more music than the catchy titular song, which only adds flair to the bewitching road ahead. For those wondering when and where they can tune in to watch the series upon its release, here is a detailed guide.

When Is 'Agatha All Along' Coming Out?

Image via Disney+

The devious WandaVision witch will return to the screen starting this Wednesday, September 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET in the US. The first two episodes will come out by tonight, while the remaining seven will be released on a weekly basis. The last two episodes of the season will premiere the night before Halloween, casting a spell on the spooky occasion.

Is 'Agatha All Along' Streaming Online?

Close

Yes, the spin-off will be available to stream via Disney + starting September 18. It makes perfect sense for the platform to welcome this new title since it is derived from another original production (WandaVision) and it is part of the MCU. Given that every Marvel project lands on the streaming service, this one wouldn't be different.

Can You Watch 'Agatha All Along' Without Disney +?

Image via Disney+

Audiences must be subscribed to Disney + to watch the new MCU production, given that it is the only platform featuring the series in its catalog. Below is a breakdown of all the plans that Disney + offers for those interested in subscribing to the streaming service.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Basic Ad-supported access to the entire Disney + library

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR resolution

Able to watch content on multiple devices at a time. $7.99 per month Premium Access to the entire Disney + library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR resolution

Able to watch content on multiple devices at a time.

Download certain titles on up to 10 devices at a time. $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

According to Business Insider, subscription costs will increase starting October 10. As of that date, the basic plan will shift to $10 per month, and the premium plan will cost $16 per month. For those opting for the annual premium plan, the price will remain the same.

In addition to these two plans, Disney + also offers bundles with ESPN +, Hulu, and Max.

Watch the 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

The official trailer for Agatha All Along premiered on August 9, 2024, and it begins with a slight recap of what happened to the protagonist by the end of WandaVision. Once it was revealed that Agatha Harkness was in fact the villain, Wanda shed off all of her powers. Unable to practice Dark Magic and without a coven to support her throughout these trying times, the spin-off's main character feels uncomfortable in her own skin. In an effort to gain back what she has lost, Agatha asks other witches that she knows to join her on the Witches' Road. According to Teen (Locke), this deadly venture can help her not only get her powers back but be an even mightier sorcerer than she was before. That is if she makes it all the way to the end.

Given that the series will be a musical, the trailer features one of the original songs that the witches will chant during the challenging course they'll endure while on the Witches' Road. As they try to make it to the other side, they'll be tested on their knowledge of magic and will be haunted by their worst nightmares. Although their trajectory will be marked by some big obstacles, the witches' willingness to survive and do whatever they can to pass the test is what will ultimately drive them to stick together (much like a coven). Toward the end of the clip, Agatha admits that she is only using the other witches to help her achieve what she wants. This revelation could indicate that, despite being surrounded by people who are genuinely there to support her, the protagonist continues to be evil at heart and only focuses on her own ambitions.

What Is 'Agatha All Along' About?

Image via Marvel Studios

Here is the show's official logline, provided by Disney +:

“The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...”

What Is the 'Agatha All Along' Episode Schedule?

Image via Disney

Given that Agatha All Along will drop episodes on a weekly basis, here is a complete schedule of when you will get to stream the next chapters of the Witches Road.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 September 18, 2024 Episode 2 September 18, 2024 Episode 3 September 25, 2024 Episode 4 October 2, 2024 Episode 5 October 9, 2024 Episode 6 October 16, 2024 Episode 7 October 23, 2024 Episode 8 October 30, 2024 Episode 9 October 30, 2024

Do You Have to Watch 'WandaVision' Before 'Agatha All Along'?

Image via Disney+

As previously mentioned, the new Marvel series is a direct follow-up to WandaVision, meaning that it would be helpful to watch the show prior to hitting the play button on Agatha All Along. However, according to showrunner Jac Shaeffer, it is possible to watch the show on its own. As a director who stumbled upon Marvel only when she was hired to direct Black Widow, Shaeffer admitted at a panel that took place at the 2024 Fan Expo Canada that she treats every single one of her projects as standalone.

How Does 'Agatha All Along' Connect to the MCU?

Image via Disney+

Marvel's ever-expanding universe started with Iron Man back in 2008, and will now carry on through the latest Disney + original. The series will continue to tap into the world of Dark Magic, which was referenced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Shaeffer shared in an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff that, despite not being able to reveal if there are any cameos or big moments catered to Marvel fans in the spin-off, meetings are usually held with the Marvel team to make sure that each production ties into the cinematic universe in one way of another.

"I guess the times when I've bumped into that haven't been in the actual body of the series. It really always comes down to whatever the tag or coda or finish moment is. That's really where all the Marvel brains get involved, like, 'Okay, what are we saying? What are we doing? Who are we seeing? What's going on?' And often, that's a thing that you push to the end of the schedule for that kind of thing. It's never an enormous curveball, but that's where the cooks get involved."

