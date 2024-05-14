The Big Picture Marvel finally confirmed as the title for the WandaVision spin-off series to be Agatha All Along.

A new teaser hints at mischief and mayhem as Agatha returns to the MCU on September 18.

The star-studded cast is led by Kathryn Hahn, with Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza in new roles alongside more returning WandaVision favorites.

After many title changes, including a quick retraction of yesterday's latest new moniker, Marvel Studios has revealed that it was Agatha All Along. The WandaVision spin-off series, previously titled House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos, and Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness has received a fitting final title that pays off the chaotic and confusing nature of the show's many names. Additionally, the announcement came with a definitive release date for when the witch will finally grace Disney+ again. The magic will officially begin on September 18 with a two-episode premiere.

With a teaser flashing through the many titles as Agatha's theme plays in the background, Agatha All Along seems to finally be on track after production delays kept it from making its Winter 2023 debut. It also sets up for plenty of mischief and mayhem as Agatha returns to the MCU after being trapped in the enchanted Westview. Marvel has been keeping the exact plot of the show under wraps and Hahn, too, has been reluctant to say anything about the witchy story, though she's previously likened the experience of being a part of the series to being in "this experimental theater troupe or the wicked stepsisters." Whatever the show entails, it promises plenty of dark comedy surrounding Agatha's attempts to rise back to power with the help of some new allies.

Hahn leads a cast packed with star power, including plenty of big names making their MCU debuts. Among them is none other than Broadway legend Patti LuPone. She brings to life the Sicilian witch and keeper of the Book of Cagliostro, Lilia Calderu, one of Doctor Strange's allies from the comics who may have a new role to play opposite Harkness. Rounding out their coven, per LuPone, is Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn, with Heartstopper's Joe Locke playing a familiar. A few favorites from WandaVision are confirmed to be making appearances as well, including Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield, with David Payton, David Lengel, Amos Glick, Asif Ali, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes rounding out the bunch.

Jac Shaeffer Will Bring the Magic to 'Agatha All Along'

Also returning from WandaVision is Jac Schaeffer, who writes and directs Agatha All Along. In an interview with Collider's Taylor Gates for Tiny Beautiful Things last year, Hahn expressed how pumped she was to reunite with Schaeffer after how well she guided WandaVision to success. Her presence bodes well for the Agatha-centric series as it aims to build on the groundwork of its acclaimed predecessor. With more spacing between Marvel's television pursuits of late, the hope is that Agatha All Along will feel more like an event series with its expanded nine-episode run.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ with two episodes on September 18, followed by new installments weekly. Check out our full guide here for everything we know so far about the spin-off series.