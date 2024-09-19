Considering the success of WandaVision — a show that broke Twitter with theories on a weekly basis, had a #1 song on iTunes, and racked up a whopping 23 Primetime Emmy Awards — Agatha All Along always had impressive shoes to fill. Luckily, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is equipped with several centuries’ worth of fabulous footwear — and you walk the Witches’ Road barefoot anyway, which is to say that creator Jac Schaeffer isn’t resting on her laurels and trying to make WandaVision 2.0 here. While the show includes the best parts of Schaeffer's signature style — sharp comedy, intriguing mystery, and production design packed with clever details and Easter eggs — Agatha All Along is firmly its own thing, and all the better for it.

What Is ‘Agatha All Along’ About?

The events of Agatha All Along begin three years after the end of WandaVision, with Agatha still trapped under Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) spell. Physically, she’s acting as Agnes, the nosy neighbor, but mentally, she’s starring in her own detective show — that is, until Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), a mysterious woman with whom Agatha shares a complicated history, and an equally mysterious goth teen (Joe Locke), known only as Teen, break her out of it. But while she regains her sense of self, there’s still one important thing missing: her power.

A huge, self-professed fan of Agatha, Teen begs her to take him on the notoriously dangerous Witches’ Road, which promises to give them the thing they want the most if they make it to the end. Though initially reluctant, Agatha agrees, and the two go about assembling a coven in order to get there. There’s Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), a divination witch who’s resorted to opening a failing psychic shop; Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), a potions witch and high priestess-turned-magically bound skincare queen in legal trouble; and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), a protection blood witch whose bad luck seems to follow her everywhere, including her job working mall security at Hot Topic. After roping in poor Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) to be their green witch, the coven is on their way to travel down, down, down the wild and wicked path.

‘Agatha All Along’ Is Silly, Scary, and Sexy

Agatha All Along is difficult to define in terms of genre (it quite literally has eight different ones listed on IMDb), but it does a seamless job oscillating between hilarious dark comedy, terrifying horror, moving drama, and deliciously toxic romance. The task of blending these vastly varying tones, oftentimes in quick succession, most frequently falls to Hahn. Though she’s no stranger to this, with roles like Tiny Beautiful Things and Private Life proving that dramedy is her bread and butter, the balance she finds here is pretty remarkable and in a league all its own. Theatricality and spectacle are a must for a show of this scale and a character like Agatha, and Hahn has that in spades — she’s not afraid to go big, be loud, and take up space. But there’s always something deeper going on under the surface — something Agatha is desperately trying to hide. Hahn grounds this larger-than-life character with nuance, conveying vulnerability with the flicker of a single microexpression. Her charisma is magnetic, but it’s the subtle, breathtaking moments of raw emotion that make us care about and sympathize with her, proving she’s always been more than comedic relief. Hahn's performance is its own kind of magic.

Speaking of comedic relief, Rupp and Zamata quickly emerge among some of the funniest. Considering their background in sitcoms and Saturday Night Live, this shouldn’t come as a shock, but the number of times I found myself snorting with laughter or full-on giggling at the two of them surprised even me. If Teen is Agatha’s pet, Sharon is Agatha’s punching bag — she can’t even be bothered to learn the poor woman's name. But even as she’s often on the receiving end of misfortune, Rupp steals scenes left and right with zingy one-liners and a penchant for stress-guzzling wine. Though Agatha has too many enemies to name, Jennifer is the most outright adversarial force (minus Rio, but more on that later), and it’s a blast to watch the two go head-to-head. Zamata infuses Jennifer with the necessary confidence and bite to make their bickering thoroughly entertaining — not to mention she nails the modern beauty diva archetype.

But for those looking for a spooky time, never fear — Agatha All Along doesn’t skimp on the horror in favor of hilarity. A real sense of danger permeates the show, from the Salem Seven presenting a genuinely dread-inducing threat to Lilia’s mysterious visions to the suspenseful timed trials the witches find themselves having to conquer. The sinister terrain and chilling creatures they encounter on the road are blood-curdling, but the most frightening things they face are more relatable threats — things like their pasts, their tormentors, and their own mistakes. Agatha All Along is brimming with monsters both literal and psychological. What more petrifying combination is there?

'Agatha All Along' Is for Everyone (But Mostly the Girls and the Gays)

There’s been a lot of discourse about LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel — and for good reason. Our community has been baited and burned before, so it’s hard to get our hopes up, even when we’re assured this time will be different. I’m happy to report that it truly does feel different this time in Agatha All Along. Many people are looking to Teen for representation, and they will find it — he is unapologetically queer, unabashedly rocking eyeliner and referencing a boyfriend in Episode 2. The more refreshing, fleshed-out, and satisfying representation, however, comes in the form of Agatha and Rio.

From the very first episode, it’s clear that Hahn and Plaza have off-the-charts chemistry with a vicious yet blatantly flirtatious fight sequence. It’s also clear they have a deep, complicated history, with Rio planting seeds about the nature of their past, with lines alluding to a black heart “that beats for [Agatha]” and the fact she wants her “horizontal” — only adding “in a grave” after a long enough beat that makes it very obvious what the writers are going for here. Episode 4 all but confirms this, as we see them interact more and more in a way that’s not purely hostile. The line between love and hate is thin, and Agatha and Rio constantly straddle it. It’s messy, it’s electric, and it feels adult and sophisticated and risky in a way we haven’t seen from Marvel — and that we’ve rarely seen in other sapphic media either, for that matter.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more perfect casting than Plaza, as Rio Vidal feels like a role she was born to play. There’s a perpetual glint of unhinged glee in her eye that’s simultaneously charming and very, very scary — the sense that her sensual touches could turn to claws in your back, or even a knife to your throat before you even know what’s happening. Rio is an enigma, and an irresistible one at that, drawing remarks from both Jennifer and Alice about how attractive they find her. And it’s that bit — the casual in-character comments — that is most meaningful.

Schaeffer isn’t checking boxes; she’s created a real, rich world with fleshed-out characters. Queer people often gravitate toward each other, after all — and they need each other, just as this coven does. The characters’ sexuality is an important and interesting aspect of them, but it’s not the only thing, and it’s not the point. The conversation the women have about being ostracized for their witchy otherness is a clear metaphor for what it’s like to be queer, a woman, or someone who just doesn’t quite fit the mold of society. The representation is both symbolic and literal, as well as threaded in with the kind of care and authenticity I’ve been craving.

Hahn and Locke make for the show's other strongest duo, and the way Agatha’s pessimism and Teen’s boundless, sunshine energy bounce off each other is a constant treat. If Agatha and Rio are the heart of the show, Agatha and Teen are its soul. The thing that’s the most interesting about Teen is also the most frustrating, as the fact we don’t know who he really is makes it difficult to give us anything to latch onto and, in turn, anything for Locke to sink his teeth into. While the rest of the coven is given angsty backstories, he’s mostly relegated to reacting and serving as the earnest optimist — the outsider who can look at things from a unique perspective. This is great plotwise, but from a character perspective, there’s still something to be desired.

However, it should be noted that critics only got the first four episodes, meaning there is still over half a season to go, and I have no doubt that will change with time and patience. Plus, Schaeffer avoids anything becoming boring by so closely tying him and Agatha together. Seeing Agatha take on the reluctant mentor role is everything you could want it to be in terms of laughs, but Teen occasionally lets her softer, more nurturing side poke through, too. Locke holds his own beside Hahn, and something tells me the two of them are keeping secrets from one another — both of them contribute to making it clear their dynamic is not quite what it seems and there’s a lot more going on between them than meets the eye.

'Agatha All Along' Is a Beautiful Haunted House in TV Form

I always complain about streaming bloat — about shows taking an hour or more to accomplish what could be done in the traditional network 40-minute model — so I feel a little like a petulant Goldilocks wishing that these episodes were longer. To be clear, Agatha All Along gives us what we need from these characters, and later episodes will presumably have more things come out and come together about all of them, but these are centuries-old witches in some cases! There’s a lot of backstory to mine, and unfortunately, not a lot of time to do it, which is why the first episode ultimately feels a bit unnecessary — more like a prologue than a pilot. It’s perhaps an odd comparison, but The Sex Lives of College Girls has the same issue — a show trying to juggle a large ensemble and its unique plotlines without sacrificing the humor.

Considering Agatha All Along’s fantasy elements, this series has the added burden of worldbuilding — but wow, does it worldbuild effectively. The cast has been gushing about the practical effects of the Witches’ Road, and it’s not hard to see why. From the lit-up trees of the woods to the specific aesthetic of each trial, the production design immerses you over and over again like the most beautiful haunted house imaginable. I’d be remiss not to mention the costume design, too, which goes hand-in-hand, slotting into each location like perfect camouflage but standing out in its own right. Each detail of the set feels intentional, and every costume dazzles and enhances both tone and performances. The level of craft is an incredible feat.

Fans who have been anxiously awaiting Agatha All Along since WandaVision ended are sure to be satisfied with where things go. Not only that, but the show serves as a compelling entry point for new fans, too, feeling like the beginning of a new, magic-heavy side of the MCU with the kind of characters who haven’t been given the spotlight before.

Agatha All Along premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday, September 18 on Disney+.

Agatha All Along 8 10 Agatha All Along brings Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness back for a spooky, silly, and sexy adventure that serves as a worthy follow-up to WandaVision. Pros The performances are excellent across the board, with Hahn providing necessary nuance and Zamata and Rupp emerging as comedy standouts.

The show feels legitimately, unapologetically queer, with multiple complex and intriguing LGBTQ+ characters.

The production and costume design are gorgeous and immersive, enhancing every aspect of the show. Cons Shorter episode runtimes make it so we don't dive as deeply into some characters as we would like.

The sense of mystery surrounding some characters makes it more difficult to fully invest in them ? at least for the first half of the season.

Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Expand

