Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 7.

Agatha All Along has been full of mysteries from the start, and this week's episode, "Death's Hand in Mine," reveals another one. We barely had time to assimilate the truth that Teen (Joe Locke) is actually Billy Maximoff, and, now, another reveal shakes everything: Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) is actually Death herself. It's Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) who learns this through her divination shortly before her own tragic death, and this information changes everything in the series while hinting at Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) true intentions on the Witches' Road.

There Were Many Hints That Rio Vidal Was Death All Along

Image via Disney+

From the start, Rio Vidal's true identity was one of Agatha All Along's biggest mysteries. She was said to be an original character for the series, someone intimately tied to Agatha's dark past and who posed a real threat to the witch and her quest on the Witches' Road. But there have been hints about her true identity from the start, including her very name — “rio,” meaning “river” in Portuguese and Spanish, and “Vidal” being a common Latin surname, a word that alludes to “vida,” or life. Because life is itself a river that starts, runs its course, but eventually reaches its end.

When Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) dies in Episode 3, "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials," Agatha's coven summons a new Green Witch in Episode 4, "If I can't Reach You, Let My Song Teach You," and Rio immediately climbs up from Sharon's grave looking like a corpse, and saying that she "was in the neighborhood" when they summoned her — of course, Death is omnipresent. When Alice (Ali Ahn) asks her if she is a Green Witch, Rio says that she is less "a" Green Witch, and then her voice changes into demonic tones when she says "more the Green Witch," and now we know why: she can make things grow and decay at will. It's also interesting how, being "the" Green Witch, Rio becomes another witch named after a color, like Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) Scarlet Witch. The Green Witch, then, is tied to growth and decay, while the Scarlet Witch is a cosmic agent of chaos.

Episode 5, "Darkest Hour Wake Thy Power," however, holds the most clues. First, the coven has to use a Ouija board during Agatha's trial, and it keeps spelling "Death." Rio laughs out loud at this, and, later, when Agatha's mother (Kate Forbes) comes back as a ghost, Rio mentions that she hates ghosts — they are souls still clinging to life, after all. After Alice dies at the trial, Rio also vanishes. When she returns, it's to take Lilia's soul at her own trial, and she drops an already iconic line: "In the end, all roads lead to me." Because death is the only constant in the universe.

Death Has a Complex Relationship With Agatha Harkness

Close

Most of the clues to Rio being Death, however, are related to Agatha. In Episode 7, she says she always liked bad boys when confessing she knew about Rio, but Rio is more than simply bad, she's a cosmic entity. All their interactions imply that Agatha and Rio have a long history together, from which Death is ready to move on by finally claiming Agatha's soul after centuries of being eluded. In Episode 1, though, she lets Agatha go, likely because she knows Agatha's quest will result in more souls for her on the Witches' Road.

In Episode 4, however, they have some of their most revealing interactions about their shared past. During Alice's trial, Agatha and Rio talk in the studio, Rio mentioning how mutually beneficial for them her being there is ("You get your power, I get my bodies"), implying they have been doing this for centuries. In the same episode, Teen is hit by a shard of glass, and, while Rio looks ominously at him as he lies unconscious, Agatha tells her "Don't!", implying that Rio was probably eager to get another soul. This leads to a particularly interesting moment when Rio tells Agatha that Teen is not her lost son, Nicholas Scratch. Could Rio know this because Nicholas is dead?

The missing piece of their relationship puzzle now is actually why Rio wants Agatha dead — other than, obviously, being Death herself. We know that the two of them were once a couple, but, apparently, Agatha somehow cheated Death when she got the Darkhold. Agatha probably lost Nicholas, voluntarily or not, in her attempt to get the book, and the power she got from it kept her basically untouchable until Wanda Maximoff stripped her of it in WandaVision. As the series gears up for its final episodes, this is bound to be revealed soon.

In Marvel Comics, Death Is Mostly Tied to Thanos

Rio Vidal being Death in Agatha All Along is an interesting choice for the series, especially because it has very little to do with the original Marvel comics. There, Death is a cosmic entity akin to Eternity and Infinity, and even in the MCU she has had depictions of her shown in the background in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Love and Thunder. This reflects how, originally, Death is usually tied to the cosmic corner of the Marvel universe in the comics, not the magical one. She has never been mentioned in stories related to Agatha Harkness or the Scarlet Witch, but is very frequently depicted in stories set in space.

Her most celebrated role in the comics is as Thanos' (Josh Brolin) mistress. The Mad Titan has a deep infatuation for Death and promises to eliminate half of all life in the universe as proof of his love for her in the Infinity Gauntlet comics. In 2012's The Avengers movie, the post-credits scene shows him smiling upon hearing that to challenge humans "is to court death," as a nod to his motivation in the comics. In the comics, his genocidal quest eventually fails, as Death decides to save Mephisto from his wrath and Nebula (Karen Gillan) steals the Gauntlet to fix everything.

More recently, Death has also been part of different stories. For example, she takes special interest in Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, who is actually a clone of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) who has been revived many times over. She also briefly possesses the body of Marlo Chandler, a human woman, and, later, even decides to experience life as a human in another body. In one of Death's latest stories in the comics, Thanos goes after her upon learning she is living as a human in Colorado. He defeats her and traps her in an all-new Infinity Stone, the Death Stone, which eventually is guarded by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg).

New episodes of Agatha All Along stream weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+