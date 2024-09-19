Marvel's newest Disney+ series is now streaming, but how does it hold up to its predecessor? The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ last night, and the review embargo for the series was lifted at the same time as the premiere. Collider's review gave the show an 8/10 and calls it a "spooky, sexy, and worthy follow-up to WandaVision," but is this the consensus among reviews? Agatha All Along currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which are respectable numbers, but not in the same realm as WandaVision. The debut MCU Disney+ series currently sits at a strong 92% rating from critics and an 87% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, putting both critical and general audience reception for WandaVision higher than the sequel series, Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along sees Kathryn Hahn return to the MCU and reprise her role as the purple magic-wielding witch, Agatha Harkness. Hahn played the role of Agnes in WandaVision until the end of the series revealed that she was actually the witch Agatha Harkness, and it was her who had been messing with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) all along, hence the name of the new series. In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along also sees Aubrey Plaza make her MCU debut as the witch Rio Vidal, who many are calling the scene-stealer of the show thus far. The series also stars Heartstopper veteran Joe Locke, who plays the mystery character Teen, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and Prison Break veteran Paul Adelstein.

What Is ’Agatha All Along’s Release Schedule?

Close

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ last night. The show will be longer than traditional Marvel series, which fans have grown accustomed to ending after six episodes. Agatha All Along will follow the same episodic model as WandaVision, with nine episodes in the first (and hopefully not only) season. New episodes will be released every Wednesday at 9 pm Eastern Time and 6 pm Pacific Time, until the final two episodes, which will premiere on Halloween night. Between Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Werewolf by Night, and now Agatha All Along, spooky MCU fans have plenty to keep them occupied this Halloween season.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are out now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Emma Caulfield , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+