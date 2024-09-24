It's clear from the first two episodes of Agatha All Along that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has a reputation that proceeds her. It is rather difficult to top a witch who survived her own trial and took the Darkhold before Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) got hold of it. The Disney+ television miniseries will detail Agatha's adventures as she forms her own coven and starts their journey down the Witches' Road. Agatha is well-known among the Westview witches. After all, her trial in Salem kick-started the events that would later take place in the MCU timeline, including mentoring Wanda (kind of) in WandaVision. Despite Agatha's trial taking place in Salem 303 years prior to Agatha All Along, her trial technically wasn't part of the Salem witch trials. Her trial has a few similarities to the real-life Salem witch trials, but the biggest difference is that it has a huge impact. Agatha's trial was justified while the Salem witch trials were unlawful.

How is Agatha's Trial Similar?

One of the key things to remember about Agatha is that, in the MCU, she is one of the original Salem witches. Her trial took place during the Salem witch trials in 1693. Both men and women (mostly women) were put on trial on the accusation that they were practicing witchcraft. Witchcraft was basically the supposed act of using magic or sorcery, often times to hurt others. Christian ideology considered witchcraft to be abilities granted to witches by the Devil. Agatha's powers didn't necessarily come from the Devil (that's a whole different character), but the dark magic she learned is close enough to what witchcraft was considered during the mid to late 1600s.

Additionally, the way that Agatha was bound to a wooden pole is similar to one of the ways that people were executed during the Salem witch trials and other witch trials in Colonial America: by being burned at the stake. In the first episode of Agatha All Along, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) comments on wanting Agatha dead by being hung, drowned, or burned, with the latter two calling out the myths of how witches were executed. Part of the history of the Salem witch trials is woven into the witch culture in the MCU. Agatha felt the exact same fear and persecution that the tried Salem people felt during the witch trials.

The Real Salem Witch Trials Were Horrifying

These trials still remain one of the darker parts of American history. More than 200 people were put on trial. Out of these 200, nineteen of them were executed by hanging. According to the New England Law School in Boston, these trials were deemed lawful because of the "legal failings, mass paranoia, and Puritan religious and societal rules" that took place in Salem, Massachusetts. It really didn't take much for the people of Salem to throw witchcraft accusations at people, especially young women. If the crops didn't grow, it must be witchcraft. Most, if not all, of the people who were accused of witchcraft were actually innocent.

The Witchcraft Act of 1604 was the English Law regarding witchcraft. Partaking in any form of witchcraft, even in the slightest, was a felony and punishable by death. Religion and superstition were the gateway causes of the mass hysteria that took place in Colonial America. According to the World History Encyclopedia, witches in the Bible were just as real as God, and questioning the existence of witches meant questioning the existence of God. That didn't mean that the Salem witch trials should have been justified. It wasn't until 1695 that criticism spread about Salem's witch hunts and the unfair persecutions of innocent people. Proper trials were eventually held in the late 1690s to early 1700s. It took a long time for Salem to own up to their horrible means of justice. This just goes to show how mass hysteria can be weaponized for corruption purposes.

Agatha's Trial Was Held by Her Own Coven

Agatha's trial wasn't nearly as dark as the Salem Witch Trials were, but there was legitimate and fair reasoning behind Agatha's trial. As seen in WandaVison, Agatha was dragged into the woods by eight people and tied to a wooden pole. When they question her about committing witchcraft, she does admit that she is a witch. But instead of it being villagers or townsfolk turning on Agatha, it was her own coven that captured her for this trial, all of which was led by her mother. The coven accused her of using forbidden knowledge to practice dark magic. Agatha attempts to deny these claims to spare her life, but her cries go unheard.

Rather than burning her at the stake, her coven blasts her with magical energy to execute her. The trial takes a deadly turn when Agatha's powers are triggered, and she absorbs the coven's magic and reverses it on them, killing the witches. Agatha kills her mother in retaliation and goes searching for the Darkhold. Although Agatha is undeniably a bad person, the true story behind the Salem Witch Trials (as well as other witch trials) shows just how dark parts of our history are.

