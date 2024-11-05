Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All AlongWe love when a fan-favorite makes it to the end of a series that seems to be picking off characters weekly. Concerns were raised that anyone other than Agatha and Rio would make it off The Witches' Road in Agatha All Along, but we finally have our answer as to who made it out. Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale was one of the four people to make it off the road alive. Jen had been on a journey to get her magic back after she'd been spellbound in the 1920s by a doctor. She didn't understand how he'd bound her or what set him off to do it. It wasn't until the season finale, however, that both Jen and the audience found out it was... you guessed it... Agatha All Along.

In the 1920s, as Agatha explained, she would do petty witchcraft for money, and that apparently included spell-binding Jen and effectively stripping her of her magic for a century. Immediately upon finding this out, Jen does an unbinding ceremony to gain back her magic. When Jen does regain her magic, she disappears from the final trial on The Witches' Road. As fans have come to now know, the Road was actually meant to be a scam from Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and the Road we see is an illusion created by Billy Maximoff/Teen (Joe Locke). When Collider's Taylor Gates sat down with Sasheer Zamata, she asked Sasheer what Jen would think about the Road not being real. "I think she would be furious if she found out that Teen, of all people, put everybody through hell."

When Jen leaves, she crawls out from underneath Westview and simply uses her magic to fly away, completely missing the final showdown between Rio, Agatha, and Billy. "She just leaves. She just leaves the Road, and she's like, "'I'm out of here.'" Zamata explains. Jen immediately leaving is more than valid, seeing two of her sisters in the craft die (Alice and Lilia) as well as putting up with Agatha given their contentious relationship. As for coming to terms with the reality, Zamata explains:

"Maybe she would find some sort of solace in it because she did get what she wanted. She did do the Road to get her power back, and then she got it back, so in a way, it kind of was worth it. She did exactly what you're supposed to do when you do the Road. No one else has done the Road because the Road actually doesn't exist — or at least the Road that we see we saw. But yeah, I think she'd be pissed but ultimately would probably find it worth it to get her power back."

Sasheer Zamata Says Jen "Can Go Anywhere" in The MCU

With her magic restored, that's one more witch for the MCU to utilize in future projects, especially since, as it stands, both Agatha and Wanda are technically dead so the MCU is down a few witches. Being a Final Girl has its perks and, according to Zamata, for Jen, "she can go anywhere! I would love to see her go anywhere. I'd love to see more of her backstory in the past. I would love to see her future." In addition to her backstory being further explored, Zamata also wonders "Is she gonna find a new coven — a new team of people to work with? Is she gonna rededicate her life to healing people? I would love to see where we go after this — it was left so open-ended."

Whatever is in store for Jen, it seems Zamata is game for. "I love playing this character so, so much, and I think people really love seeing the arc and seeing her actually get what she came for. I would love for her to see her actually use the power that she regained."

You can stream all episodes of Agatha All Along now on Disney+. You can read our entire interview with Sasheer Zamata here. Stay with Collider for the latest news.

