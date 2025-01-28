It may have been Agatha All Along but now it's Agatha No More. At least, that's the disappointing news that Patti LuPone has just dropped. LuPone, the Broadway icon, who played Lilia Calderu in the Disney+ series, recently revealed that showrunner Jac Schaeffer confirmed there won’t be a Season 2. Speaking to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast Andy Cohen Live, LuPone shared the moment Schaeffer informed her of Lilia's fate.

“Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season,’” LuPone recalled. She explained that Schaeffer’s reasoning mirrored her stance on WandaVision. “[Schaeffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t. There’s too much to write.’”

It's a sudden and bittersweet conclusion to the story if that is indeed the plans Disney and Marvel have for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Fans have been captivated by the phrase “Agatha All Along” since WandaVision unveiled Agatha's true identity in that iconic musical number, and the viral success of that reveal ultimately led to Agatha’s solo series in 2023, which took viewers on a journey down the Witches' Road and saw Agatha mentoring Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) in a storyline pulled straight from the comics.

Was 'Agatha All Along' A Success?

Though Agatha All Along ranked third in Luminate's year-end streaming report—behind Loki Season 2 and Secret Invasion—it still proved to be a critical success. The show avoided review bombing and earned the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores among the four shows in Luminate’s report, boasting an 84% Critic’s Score and an 83% Audience Score.

The fact that the series was able to delicately balance broader MCU storytelling with strong character development was a major highlight with critics and fans, and Agatha’s arc, culminating in her death and return as a ghost to guide Billy, provided a satisfying resolution that also allows room for Agatha to provide guidance or — let's be fair — cause more chaos in the MCU in future projects from the great beyond. So, while the series won't get a second season it's fair to say the MCU will continue to feel the effects of that finale.

For now, fans can stream all nine episodes on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.