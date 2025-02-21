Agatha All Along and Hawkeye could get the opportunity to return to the screen. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum was eager to discuss the future of Marvel Television. The head of the division mentioned some of the titles the company is looking forward to expanding on. The release strategy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows on Disney+ has mostly focused on isolated narratives. There's a chance that it won't be the case moving forward. Here's what Brad Winderbaum had to say about a potential second season of Agatha All Along:

I think it's 'linear series potential. A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it."

The announcement comes after it was reported that Marvel Television has paused the development of titles such as Strange Academy, Nova and Terror, Inc. These projects were never greenlit by the studio, but the fact that they were placed on hold indicates that Marvel Television is beginning to structure a plan for what audiences will be watching over the next few years. Most narratives in the franchise are building up to the release of Avengers: Doomsday. With the crossover expected to premiere in the big screen next year, it looks like the studio is gearing up to build a future beyond the Earth's mightiest heroes' next adventure.

A second season of Hawkeye could also be on the table for Marvel Television. The series marked the return of Jeremy Renner as the titular hero, with the introduction of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) setting the stage for an unpredictable holiday season for the Avenger. Hawkeye also brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk into the MCU roster. The villain will be seen once again in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. Here's what Brad Winderbaum had to say about a potential second season of Hawkeye:

Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it's Christmas, because it's Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we're looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they're going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.

The Future of Marvel Television