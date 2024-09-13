Now less than one week from the premiere, Marvel's next Disney+ series just got its scariest look yet. The official Marvel Studios X account has unveiled a new teaser for Agatha All Along, which features jump scares, body horror contortions, and undead ghouls all in less than thirty seconds. It's well known at this point that Agatha All Along will tap into horror elements like no other project has before, and this teaser is prime proof of that.

Marvel Studios also recently released new posters for the upcoming Disney+ show, each inspired by iconic horror classics such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Mind Over Murder, True Detective, and Evil Dead. This also comes less than 24 hours after another teaser for Agatha All Along highlighting Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal was released, where she declares she is not just a green witch, but the green witch.

There are two major questions heading into Agatha All Along: is Joe Locke's mystery teen actually Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy, aka Wiccan? And is Scarlet Witch going to appear in the series? Marvel has not officially confirmed either of these rumors, nor have Locke or Olsen, but some hints could allude to them being true.

Marvel is going to extreme lengths to hide the true identity of Locke's character, who has only been referred to as "Teen" in all previous marketing material, which would not be the case if he wasn't someone important. A recent report also indicated that Agatha All Along would be the second chapter in a three-part story about Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany), the first being WandaVision and the third being Vision Quest, meaning it makes sense for Wanda to appear in Agatha All Along in some capacity.

What’s Next for Marvel After ‘Agatha All Along’?

There are no other Marvel projects confirmed to premiere this year, but the 2025 schedule is jam-packed. First on the slate is Captain America: Brave New World in February, followed by Daredevil: Born Again in March. Both Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are also coming in May and July, with Blade still set for a November release, although likely to be moved considering the ongoing production issues that have caused it to be delayed several times.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on Disney+ on September 28. Check out the terrifying new teaser above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Release Date September 18, 2024 Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Expand

Get Disney+