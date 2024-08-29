The last remaining project of the year for Marvel Studios just got an exciting new look. The official Marvel Studios X account unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha All Along. The new footage shows Joe Locke's mystery teen obsessing over Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness (we've all been there). Marvel Studios is going to extreme lengths to hide the identity of Locke's character, so much so that in the trailer, Agatha asks who he is, and his answer is blurred out with a distorted sound and graphic over his mouth. Many fans have speculated that he'll be playing Wiccan, but there has been no official confirmation on this casting from Locke or anyone involved in the series.

Agatha All Along was recently confirmed to be the second chapter in the story of Wanda and Vision, which began with the first project in the post-Endgame era of Marvel stories, WandaVision. This news came last week when it was also announced that James Spader would return to the MCU and reprise his role as Ultron in the upcoming untitled Vision spin-off. The report claims that Wanda and Vision's story will consist of three chapters, with WandaVision serving as chapter 1, Agatha All Along acting as chapter 2, and the Vision (Paul Bettany) series closing the book with chapter 3. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch has not been confirmed to appear in the series nor has she shown up in any of the promotional material, but it would make sense for her to play a role considering she's the one who locked Agatha away at the end of the Phase 4 show.

What Marvel Project Is Next After ‘Agatha All Along’?

Currently slated for release after Agatha All Along is the highly-anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, which will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take over the role of Captain America from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Also coming in 2025 are the team-up film Thunderbolts* and the Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again, which each received new looks today as part of Marvel celebrating 85 years in the entertainment business.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18. Check out the new trailer for the series above and watch the prequel to Agatha All Along, WandaVision, now streaming on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg

