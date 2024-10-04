Agatha All Along has plenty of mystery waiting to unfold, but none so intriguing as the identity of Joe Locke’s Teen. While there are plenty of fan theories and clues out there, the show’s latest episode seemed to hint at a big reveal. One of the most popular conjectures is that the Teen is actually Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) long-lost son, Nicholas Scratch. But although this episode refutes that theory, it puts another one forward: It doesn’t matter who the Teen is. What does matter, however, is the effect he has on Agatha’s journey.

Agatha Clearly Cares for the Teen

At first, Agatha seemed to view the Teen in the same way she does the rest of the coven: disposable. However, as they begin their journey down the Witches’ Road, it becomes clear that she harbors a deeper affection for the Teen. During the first trial on the Witches' Road, Agatha tries to justify her attempts to cheat the road until Teen threatens to drink the deadly poison in her place. And the series’ latest outing really solidifies how deep her feelings run when Teen sustains a life-threatening injury during the challenge and nearly parishes.

While everyone in the coven works tirelessly to save his life, no one is more desperate to ensure his survival than Agatha. There’s a vast contrast between her emotions earlier in the episode. The episode starts with a makeshift funeral for Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp), but while the other witches grieve the loss of one of their coven, Agatha is ready to continue down the road. It's only when the Teen is about to die that Agatha tosses any plans to abandon the coven in the road out the window.

Agatha’s Affection for Teen Stems From What He Represents

Following his brush with death, Agatha keeps a vigilant eye on the recovering Teen. It’s a wonderfully touching moment for both of them, especially when Agatha explains the rules of the sigil that afflicts him. She tells Teen that she doesn’t need to hear his name, and insinuates that she may already know who he is, which only fuels the fire that he may be Nicholas Scratch. However, the episode throws a twist Agatha’s way, when Rio (Aubrey Plaza) reveals that Teen isn’t Agatha’s son. While Rio’s intentions are unclear at this point, whether or not she is right is far from the point.

If she thinks he might be Nicholas, that could explain her softer side for the Teen, but the care and effort she puts into taking care of the Teen represents the depths that Agatha has. She isn’t the purely selfish character she likes to pretend to be; she might care more than the rest of the coven but be better at hiding it. Since WandaVision, Agatha has hidden behind her evil façade of a wicked witch. But, in Agatha All Along, the true Agatha is finally making an appearance, partially thanks to the Teen. While it remains to be seen how she will react to the Teen's true identity, these scenes show us that there is someone real underneath the veneer that Agatha puts up. So, for the sake of the MCU, of course the Teen's identity matters. After all, he could easily be Wanda's son, Wiccan. But with regards to Agatha All Along, it doesn’t matter if he’s Nicholas or a random kid from the other side of town. What matters is that we are seeing Agatha open up to someone else and show us who she truly is.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Expand

