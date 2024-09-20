It's time to go back to Westview in Agatha All Along. The sequel to WandaVision is finally here, delving deeper into the witchy corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introducing many new characters with unnatural powers. The most interesting of them so far is the Teen (Joe Locke), a young man whose name and past is a mystery even to Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) herself. He is eager to help and walk the Witches' Road, and Agatha lets him follow her mostly out of curiosity about what his deal really is - and the possibility that he is powerful, too. We don't know his name, though, as strange things happen whenever he gives out information about himself. There are a few hints, though.

A Powerful Spell Seems To Be Protecting the Teen’s Identity

As hard as it is to refer to a character simply as "the Teen," that's actually about all we know about him. It's a trend in TV series nowadays to have mysterious characters whose identities are unknown, until they are revealed to have been someone very powerful whom we all know all along. Like the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and, now, the Teen in Agatha All Along, too. There are always some hints dropped along the way, though, and the Marvel series does it a lot in its first two episodes.

In Episode 2, "Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate," there are two very strange moments in which the Teenager actually talks about himself, but Agatha is unable to hear it (us, too). In the first, they are both at Agatha's house as she is preparing for her journey to the Witches' Road, and he is begging her to let him tag along, when she asks him what his name is. He answers it, but his mouth is sewn shut when she says it. He doesn't seem to realize it, though, as he even repeats his name, to the same effect, and Agatha is still unable to hear it. Later, when they are driving back to Westview after recruiting the other witches into Agatha's coven, the Teen tells her about his life, but she only gets to hear that he was born and raised in Eastview before his voice fades out. She can still hear the radio and every other sound but his voice. Again, he doesn't notice it.

What can be assumed is that there is a powerful spell at work to protect the Teen's identity. Whenever he gives away a piece of information about him, something unnatural always happens to prevent Agatha from hearing or seeing it - even his boyfriend is simply listed as "boyf" in his contacts. This spell is definitely powerful, too, because it also prevents him from noticing it. Who is powerful enough to cast such a spell, though? And why?

The Teen Is Rumored To Be Wiccan, Wanda’s Son From the Comics

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) wills her two children with Vision (Paul Bettany) into existence; the twins Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard). By the end, though, she loses them as she confronts her grief over Vision's death, and her quest to revive them is what sets her off on a villainous path in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Tommy is a speedster like his uncle, Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), while Billy inherits the same reality-altering powers as his mother. Even before Agatha All Along premiered, the Teen was rumored to be Billy, now coming onto himself as the Marvel hero Wiccan.

Billy's origin in the comics is a little different from the MCU. Shortly after he is created by Wanda, he and Tommy are reincorporated by the demon Mephisto, since Wanda used figments of his soul to create the twins. Years later, though, their souls are reborn as Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd, and they slowly learn that, even though they were born into different biological families, they are actually Wanda and Vision's children. It's weird, but that's also what makes it fun. Together, Billy and Tommy are part of the Young Avengers as the heroes Wiccan and Speed. In the MCU, the Young Avengers are shaping up to include Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan (Iman Velani), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson).

In Agatha All Along, the Teenager says he was born and raised in Eastview, not Westview, but that may be a nod to how the souls of Wanda's children come back into the world in different families. Also, the fact that there is a powerful spell protecting him means that only someone equally powerful could have cast it, and there is no one more powerful in the magic corner of the MCU than the Scarlet Witch. Not only that, but he has already proven himself to be powerful enough to break one of Wanda's spells by releasing Agatha, who is impressed by it. He argues that he just studied a lot, but power like this isn't so simply obtained — but it can be inherited. Either that, or no one is able to hear his name and story, because people in Westview simply don't talk about Wanda or who they were when she was around. So, being her son, the Teen also can't say it, because it's not allowed. Since no one stops him, the sound is just covered by some sort of collective unconscious magic the citizens cast over the town.

The Teen Could Also Be Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s Son From the Comics

Another possibility for whom the Teen might really be is a villain from the comics, Nicholas Scratch. In the first episode, "Seekest Thou The Road," Agatha returns to her house after being released from Wanda's spell and enters a room decorated with trophies and medals, all with the name Nicholas Scratch on them. In the original comics, Scratch is not only a villain but also Agatha's own son. He antagonizes her many times, from possessing the Fantastic Four in his town of New Salem to even selling his soul to Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) nemesis, Dormammu.

The Teen seems very studied, but it would make sense if all he knows about Agatha came from being her son. In the comics, they have an estranged relationship since he is always aligned with demons and villains in general, and this may yet turn out to be the case as he gradually reveals who he is. He is seeking something at the end of the Witches' Road, too, and it's implied that he wants to grow stronger, possibly to exact his revenge on his mother. Whoever the Teen is, though, he's sure to bring a lot more trouble to Agatha and her coven.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are available to stream on Disney+. New episodes air weekly on Wednesday nights.

