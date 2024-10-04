Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along undoubtedly has one of the most dynamic and intriguing casts of any MCU-based series. Whether it’s the coven’s leader, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) herself, Patti LuPone’s warm yet mysterious Lilia, the potions master Jen (Sasheer Zamata), or an unhinged Rio (Aubrey Plaza), there are plenty of diverse personalities to keep viewers invested. However, the coven’s strongest character is one who technically isn’t part of it yet. Joe Locke’s gothy and lovable Teen has gone above and beyond since the series began; with each passing week, he has not only proven himself to be a valuable member, but one who is vital to keeping the coven together.

There Would Be No Coven Without Joe Locke's Teen

Teen makes quite an impression in the show’s early episodes. From his alleged break in and his goth aesthetic to his vast knowledge of witchcraft and Agatha herself. But the series quickly makes it clear that he is quite a complex character. Locke's Teen certainly has a sweet side and truly helps to bring light to the otherwise dark plots that inhabit the show’s first episodes. It’s charming to watch him fawn over his idol — but he’s more than just a doe-eyed groupie. In fact, without him, there would be no Agatha All Along. He’s the one who helps break the spell on Agatha before convincing her to summon the road, and it’s his charm and cunning that convinces the other witches to join them. But gathering the coven is only half the battle, and it’s Teen who keeps the group together.

Teen Is the Heart and Soul of 'Agatha All Along's Coven

The Witches’ Road has proven to be both tricky and deadly. With the promise that it will test each of the witches’ weaknesses, personalities have certainly been on edge. But, despite the others not considering Teen an official member of the coven, he has proven himself the strongest among all of them. He’s gotten to know them all, asking questions about their lives before the coven out of genuine interest. During that first challenge, everyone still has a great distrust of one another, but Teen’s efforts are what start bringing them together. Heck, he even saves Alice (Ali Ahn) from a dangerous and traumatic hallucination with the power of his comfort. That power isn’t just reserved for moments of kindness, though. When Agatha tries to cheat the road, Teen won’t let her get away with it, forcing her to drink the Alewife’s Revenge and compelling her to try and save Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp). While everyone else is convinced they’re going to die, it’s Teen’s deep care and strength that proves he is an integral part of the team.

The show’s latest outing adds another quality to him: Leader. At the second challenge, he is the first one to jump into action and look for their next trial. As bad as the Alewife’s Revenge was, this new challenge proves to be even more threatening, when the coven begins to inhabit Alice’s generational curse. While their burns are gruesome, it’s Teen who suffers most from being attacked. But once again, he proves himself the strongest. After sustaining a life-threatening injury, he puts the greater good first. While the others are vocal about their pain, he doesn’t even whimper, knowing the coven can’t escape without him. Teen’s willingness to risk death is Avengers-level noble!

He passes that heroism along to the rest of the coven. Each had varying feelings about Mrs. Hart’s demise, but everyone’s desperation to save Teen really shows how important his heroism is to them. When they began down the road, no one in the coven got along. But with death looming, no one is willing to let him go. They may still all have their differences, but Teen brings them together. That is the mark of a true leader. He may not be an official member of the coven, but it's clear that their team cannot survive without his kindness, spunk and heroism.

