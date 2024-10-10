Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 5.Agatha All Along may have just had its most shocking episode yet, featuring an expansion on Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) backstory, the unexpected death of Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and above all else, the confirmation of who Joe Locke's character "The Teen" is. We still didn't get an absolute confirmation of his identity, but certain clues all but assure who he really is, and he's someone we've actually met before. In fact, he's someone who has a big connection to a major figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'Agatha All Along' All but Confirms the Teen Is Wiccan, AKA Billy Maximoff

Close

Following the shocking turn of events that led to Agatha reuniting with her mother and Alice having her lifeforce sucked away, the Teen confronts Agatha about her decisions and actions. Agatha, who seems to have finally figured out the Teen's identity despite the hex that prevents him from saying his name, just laughs in his face, telling him that he is so much like his mother. Billy responds by using his magic for the very first time, being surrounded by a blue aura that sends Agatha, Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata), and Lilia (Patti LuPone) into a mysterious goo. The Teen then gets some sort of silver crown on his head, which practically confirms who he really is: Billy Maximoff, otherwise known as the magical superhero Wiccan.

The last time we saw Billy Maximoff was when he was a young tween (Julian Hilliard) in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At first, Billy and his twin brother Tommy (Jett Klyne) were created using Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) magic while her grief and trauma turned the town of Westview into her own personal sitcom. Her children were seemingly erased from existence when Wanda broke the spell, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed that Billy and Tommy do exist in other universes.

In the comics, Billy's alter-ego Wiccan is a prominent young hero who inherited the magical powers of his mother. He was initially absorbed by everyone's favorite MCU MacGuffin, Mephisto, but was later reincarnated. The comics establish that Wiccan is capable of being just as powerful if not more so than his mother, with his true power level stumping even the most experienced magic users. Wiccan is also a historically significant Marvel Comics character, as he and his romantic partner Hulkling (who is rumored to appear in Agatha All Along) are one of the comics' earliest and most prominent same-sex couples.

How Is Billy Maximoff Still Alive in 'Agatha All Along'?

Image via Disney+

Many of us suspected that the Teen's identity was Wiccan, but there are still a lot of questions that need answering. First and foremost, how is Billy even still alive after Wanda undid her spell at the end of WandaVision? Most likely it's a similar story to how the character was brought back to life in the comics, being reincarnated as a technically separate person despite having the same soul.

Another question is where Tommy Maximoff is. Tommy doesn't have the extensive comic book story that his brother has, but the MCU flipped the script on that by giving WandaVision's Tommy super speed, just like his uncle Pietro (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron and by Evan Peters in WandaVision as a callback to his time in the X-Men films). If Billy is still alive and out there in the world, then there's a good chance that Tommy is somewhere out there as well.

This leads to one of the biggest questions that Marvel fans have had on their minds for a while — Did Wanda Maximoff really die at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? The film made it seem like the Scarlet Witch died sacrificing herself after her mind was cursed by the Darkhold, but her fate is still fairly ambiguous. With the all-but-confirmed resurrection of her son Billy and the upcoming return of her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) in the upcoming VisionQuest series, there has never been a better time to bring back Wanda. Perhaps we could finally see the Maximoff family reunited after being separated in WandaVision.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Expand

Watch on Disney+