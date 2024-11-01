Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the 'Agatha All Along' season finale.Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, introduced a reincarnated, teenage version of Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) son, Billy (Joe Locke). In the season’s two-part finale, Billy uses his own magic powers and works in concert with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) to attempt to give his missing brother, Tommy, a similar second life by transferring his consciousness into a dead body. The unlikely duo subsequently set out to find Tommy in person. All of this makes it clear that, if things go according to plan, the other Maximoff brother will be appearing again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presumably played by a new actor, likely in either the upcoming untitled Vision series focusing on his android father, the long-rumored Scarlet Witch solo film, or a Young Avengers project. So, based on the Marvel Comics source material, how is he likely to do so?

The Maximoff Boys Have a Wild History in Marvel Comics

In earlier comics, Wanda used her own magic abilities to create children, named Thomas and William, for herself and Vision to raise. The demonic villain Mephisto later claimed that Wanda had unknowingly used portions of his essence to do so and reabsorbed said portions into himself, seemingly erasing the boys from existence, although further stories have cast doubt on the exact nature of their connection to the monster — or if they really have one at all. Two members of the titular team in the 2005 comic series Young Avengers are William “Billy” Kaplan, and Thomas “Tommy” Shepherd, who take on the superhero identities Wiccan and Speed, respectively.

Upon meeting Tommy for the first time, Billy and his teammates are shocked at how strong a resemblance he bears to the other boy, with the pair essentially being identical other than the color of their hair. The boys also have the same respective superpowers as Wanda and her brother, Pietro/Quicksilver. This leads the group and adult members of the superhero community to speculate that the boys are reincarnations of the Maximoff children of the same names, which is confirmed to be the case when they encounter an amnesiac Wanda (who had disappeared following a mental breakdown) and help her regain her memories. The souls of the Maximoff boys are said to have attached themselves to the other children, despite the latter pair coming from separate biological families.

While explaining teenage Billy’s MCU origin, Agatha All Along sticks fairly close to the source material but excludes the connections to Mephisto. At the end of WandaVision, when Wanda takes down the Hex she had placed around the town of Westview, New Jersey, to make it resemble her favorite sitcoms, she believes her sons, who were born inside the Hex, will be erased from existence. But unbeknownst to her, Billy’s consciousness is set adrift, eventually inhabiting the body of William Kaplan, who was killed in a car crash close to the edge of the Hex. Billy and Agatha attempt to move Tommy’s consciousness into the body of a boy set to drown, though Billy does hesitate during the process, wondering if he is causing the other boy’s death unintentionally. While that could possibly lead to some complications in Tommy’s reincarnation, it seems most likely that this boy will serve as the MCU equivalent of Tommy Shepherd, whether that actually happens to be his name or not.

Speed's Story Is a Natural Follow-Up to 'WandaVision' and 'Agatha All Along'

When the Young Avengers find Tommy in Marvel Comics, he is being held in a high-tech detention facility in his hometown of Springfield, New Jersey, supposedly for accidentally vaporizing his school. When the team helps him escape, he notes that workers at the facility were experimenting on him, seemingly in the hopes of turning him into a super soldier of some kind. Although his situation can and probably will be somewhat different in the MCU, it also wouldn’t be surprising if aspects of this storyline are maintained. One of the major themes of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, particularly the former, is putting both frightening and comedic spins on the idealized suburban American lifestyle, so having Tommy trapped in a version of Springfield (or another town) that appears inviting on the surface but is actually nightmarish would be a fitting way to continue the Maximoff family story arc. Using this part of Tommy’s history would also give him something additional in common with the current version of Vision, who was created by the intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D. in the hopes of using him as a living weapon.

Although there’s no official information on which project will feature Tommy’s return to the MCU, with Agatha and Billy looking for him and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) seemingly forming the Young Avengers, viewers will hopefully be seeing the super speedster back in action relatively soon. When they do, his origin story may be as accurate as his brother’s.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

