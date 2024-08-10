This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Agatha All Along trailer reveals Agatha trapped in murder-mystery; joined by Aubrey Plaza.

Star-studded cast includes Hahn, Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp.

Original songs by Lopez and Anderson-Lopez featured in the upcoming Disney+ series.

At D23 this evening, Disney officially unveiled the final trailer for Agatha All Along. Last month, we got an official synopsis of the plot. We knew beforehand that

the WandaVision spin-off would center around Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), but the new footage teases that the title character has been trapped in a murder-mystery scenario and only breaks free of it when she's prompted by Aubrey Plaza's (The White Lotus) character. The official synopsis hints at what happens after she's freed and what's up with the Witches' Road mentioned in the trailer:

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road..."

Aside from Hahn and Plaza, the star-studded cast of Agatha All Along also features Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Patti LuPone (Beau Is Afraid), Miles Gutierrez-Riley(Smile 2), Debra Jo Rupp (That 90s Show), Emma Caulfield Ford (WandaVision), Maria Dizzia (School Spirits), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) and Holly Ward (Adult Best Friends).

Will 'Agatha All Along' Be a Musical?

One of the more iconic moments—and there were many—from WandaVision was Hahn's viral musical number, and LuPone has confirmed that the element of music will carry over into the new show. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic star of the stage revealed that the upcoming series would feature original songs from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the writers of the Emmy Award-winning "Agatha All Along", performed by the witches of the coven.

LuPone had previously found herself in a spot of bother with Marvel. However, after being told off for revealing spoilers about her role in the show, as well as those of her co-stars; she revealed "Well, I got in trouble. Marvel security said 'Patti! No more talking.' They were nice about it, because they saw how enthusiastic I am about it. What are they are gonna say?"

Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on September 18. Check out the new trailer above.