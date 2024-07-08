The Big Picture Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness character from WandaVision gets her own Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.

The show features a talented cast, including Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Aubrey Plaza.

Agatha All Along will include musical numbers, with original songs by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

While WandaVision marked Elizabeth Olsen's first outing as Wanda Maximoff as the lead in her own project, there was one person who perhaps proved the true breakout of the series. That person is, of course, Kathryn Hahn who stole the show as Agatha Harkness, musical sequence and all. After Agatha's exploits took the internet by storm, Marvel announced that the fan favorite character would headline her own Disney+ show. Now, as a trailer for the upcoming series has been released, fans are invited to return to Westview in Agatha All Along.

When fans last saw Agatha, she had unveiled herself as the mastermind behind the events of WandaVision, driven by jealousy over Wanda's natural ability to control magic. Following the show's climactic battle, Wanda left Agatha trapped in Westview, forcing her to live out her days as Agnes, the character she portrayed in Wanda's fabricated TV show.

Announced back at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, the show was initially titled Agatha: House of Harkness, though this was later changed many, many times, with filming on the series beginning in November 2022. Made up of nine episodes, Agatha All Along stars Hahn as its titular witch alongside Heartstopper's Joe Locke, as well as Emma Caulfield Ford and Parks and Rec's Aubrey Plaza. Joining them is Debra Jo Rupp and theater legend Patti LuPone, who confessed to Deadline that she was "still not familiar" with the MCU, admitting that she "had to watch WandaVision twice to figure it out." Taking the lead on the project as writer and director of the show is Jac Shaeffer, who returns after working as creator and executive producer on WandaVision. LuPone described the director as "so talented," adding that she was "having a blast on set," with "an extraordinary cast of women."

'Agatha All Along' Will Feature Musical Numbers

One of the most unforgettable moments from WandaVision was Hahn's viral musical number, and LuPone has confirmed that this musical element will carry over into the new show. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the stage icon revealed that the upcoming series would feature original songs from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the writers of the Emmy Award-winning "Agatha All Along", performed by the witches of the coven. LuPone had previously found herself in hot water with Marvel. However, after being told off for revealing spoilers about her role in the show, as well as those of her co-stars; she revealed "Well, I got in trouble. Marvel security said 'Patti! No more talking.' They were nice about it, because they saw how enthusiastic I am about it. What are they are gonna say?"

Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on September 18. Check out the new trailer above.