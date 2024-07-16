The Big Picture Joe Locke teases Agatha All Along, a dark comedy about witches, unlike typical Marvel series, premiering on Disney+ September 18.

Locke promises twists in Agatha All Along, darker than WandaVision, exploring new types of characters within the MCU.

Locke's character in Agatha All Along identifies as gay, with his sexuality shown as a positive and truthful aspect of the character.

Marvel's only confirmed Disney+ show to release later this year just got an exciting update from one of the stars who will make his MCU debut in the project. While speaking to Rolling Stone, Heartstopper star Joe Locke talked about Agatha All Along, teasing what fans can expect from the series and also providing some details about his character. Agatha All Along is confirmed to premiere two episodes on Disney+ on September 18, making it the only other project aside from Deadpool & Wolverine to release in 2024, unless Marvel sneaks in a Christmas show or special at the last second. When asked how Agatha All Along stacks up to past MCU Disney+ series, Locke had this to say:

"It's a dark comedy about witches. It's not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series. We gather a coven and a very unlikely group of women and me — which is my life in general — get on the Witches' Road. Then magic, fun, and mystery prevails."

Locke is far from the first person involved in an MCU project to proclaim that their movie or TV show will be unlike anything Marvel has ever done, but if anything has the potential to live up to those words, it's Agatha All Along. The series where Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness made her MCU debut, WandaVision, was truly unlike anything the MCU had ever done, a statement which still holds true. It was not only the first Marvel Disney+ show, but also a sitcom with splashes of comedy and horror all rolled into one. If Agatha All Along breaks the mold even a fraction as much as WandaVision did when it premiered in 2021, Marvel may very well have a huge hit on their hands.

Joe Locke Says ‘Agatha All Along’ Is Darker Than ‘WandaVision’

Locke also knows that Agatha All Along is a product of WandaVision's success, but assures fans that it isn't a one-for-one copy. He promises many twists and turns, while also talking about how his series will differ than the one led by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany:

"In the same way that WandaVision goes through all these different subgenres of comedies, Agatha does that in a darker way. It's definitely darker. I think it's a great start for a new journey within the MCU of exploring different types of characters that aren't like Iron Man or Captain America. It's a new type of superhero, which I think is exciting."

Locke also confirmed while speaking to Rolling Stone that his character in Agatha All Along identifies as gay. He took the time to explain how that queerness will be depicted on screen, calling attention to Heartstopper and detailing the care that went into making his sexuality just one aspect of the character:

"The way it's explored in the show is very truthful and very positive. His sexuality is just one part of his character."

Many have said over the years that their project won't be like the rest, but based on what Locke is saying, it seems MCU fans might truly be in for something different this time around. In addition to Locke and Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata. Jac Schafer, who previously worked on WandaVision and Black Widow, will serve as the showrunner for Agatha All Along.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on September 18. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream WandaVision on Disney+ while you wait for Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Story By Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Expand

