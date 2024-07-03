The Big Picture Agatha All Along, a WandaVision spin-off, premieres on Disney+ in September.

Part-horror series, it's Marvel's second horror-adjacent project.

The show's Halloween theme features high stakes and potential MCU connections.

One of the few Marvel projects coming this year and the only remaining TV show that is confirmed to release in 2024 just got an exciting update from one of Marvel's big wigs. While speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum talked about several upcoming MCU TV shows, including Agatha All Along, which is confirmed to premiere on Disney+ this September. Agatha All Along is the WandaVision spin-off series which will follow Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her new coven of witches; it is unknown at this time if Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in the series. When asked what fans can expect from Agatha All Along, Winderbaum had this to say:

"It's really fun, but it's really scary and it gets quite dramatic. [Agatha] is an amazing anti-hero. [It] lures you in with the fun of Halloween and before you know it, you're crying too."

If anyone has the potential to deliver a performance worthy of laughter, tears, and terror, it's Hahn. It appears Agatha All Along is being billed as a part-horror series, which would make it Marvel's second horror-adjacent project behind Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which acclaimed horror and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi returned to helm. Doctor Strange 2 also featured Olsen's Scarlet Witch as the feature villain, and if an appearance from her is in line in Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios may have found their own scream queen in Wanda Maximoff.

‘Agatha All Along’ Is a Halloween Show

Close

Marvel Studios has had holiday projects dating all the way back to Iron Man 3 in Phase 2, and continuing into the Multiverse Saga with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf by Night. Agatha All Along is confirmed to be nine episodes and premiere on September 18, meaning the penultimate eighth episode will premiere the day before Halloween on October 30. Winderbaum is well aware of the spooky implications, and leaned into it while speaking about the show on the podcast:

"[Agatha All Along] is Marvel's brand of scary. It's a Halloween show. there are deadly stakes in this series. It's a fun ride, but it's a dangerous one."

You can count us all the way in on a spooky season headlined by Hahn playing the sinister but hilarious witch, Agatha Harkness. One of Marvel's biggest complaints for years was that the projects felt too "cookie cutter," and it seems apparent that the upcoming Agatha spin-off show will be unlike anything the MCU has tackled before. With Agatha All Along not premiering under the Marvel Spotlight banner and deadly high stakes, it's possible fans may be in for more MCU connections with other witches and sorcerers.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere later this year on September 18. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and watch Agatha in WandaVision, streaming on Disney+.

