Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along'.Now that Agatha All Along has reached its climactic finale, many viewers are reeling, as they unpack the show’s various twists and turns. From Billy (Joe Locke) making his Wiccan debut to Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) going from power-mad antihero to spirit guide, the show packed quite a punch. Perhaps the biggest shake-up the show provided was the revelation that the Witches’ Road was a manifestation of Billy’s power. Not only did it change the show itself fundamentally, it connected Billy to his mother, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). Both have now used chaos magic to create tangible places. But in the process, they also both inadvertently terrorized innocent people, with no greater victim than that of Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp). After two series worth of madness, Sharon (a.k.a. Mrs. Hart) met an unimaginably dark fate at the hands of the Maximoffs — one that she certainly didn’t deserve.

Sharon Suffered More Than Any of Wanda’s Victims

Image via Disney+

Sharon’s journey goes all the way back to WandaVision’s first episode when she and Mr. Davis (Fred Melamed) were introduced as the Harts. Famously, Wanda nearly kills Mr. Hart when he questions the hex, a trauma that later comes back to haunt Sharon during the first trial on the Witches’ Road. Of course, Sharon ends up being the road’s first victim. While indeed the right move to raise the stakes of the series, it’s hard not to realize just how harsh a fate this is for a character who has already suffered so much. Wanda’s hex is still traumatic for all of Westview when Agatha All Along begins, with Sharon its greatest victim.

Though her husband narrowly survived Wanda, she reveals that he has since passed away. While everyone else in town was reunited with their loved ones, Sharon has no support system. Yet, she marches on, tending to her home and trying her best to enjoy her post-hex widowhood. Additionally, she’s apparently one of the neighbors who care for Agatha while she remains under Wanda’s spell. Sure, everyone in Westview suffered, but Sharon was a true victim of abuse, evident when she begs Wanda to let her die if she is unwilling to lift the hex. In a franchise filled with characters making dangerous decisions due to grief, one couldn’t blame Sharon if she’d gone down the same road. Instead, she chooses to be kind and neighborly. As such, it’s hard not to love this kind-hearted character, and even harder not to grieve her once she’s gone.

Sharon Didn't Deserve To Die on the Road

Close

As previously mentioned, Sharon ends up being the first member of the coven to die long before they reach the end of the Witches’ Road. While it’s easy to blame Agatha for Sharon’s death, as the titular witch tricked Sharon into joining, literally speaking, the fault lies with yet another Maximoff — this time Billy. As the final two installments of the show revealed, Billy unknowingly created the road and its trials. While those last episodes also show Billy’s grief over his actions, as he neither consciously nor subconsciously wanted any of his coven to die, those actions also killed Alice (Ali Ahn) and Lilia (Patti LuPone), it’s hard not to harbor bitterness in the case of Sharon. The others willingly “summoned” the road knowing the dangers, yet Sharon’s life was quite literally stolen, even though

After Billy uses his power to throw Jen (Sasheer Zamata) and Lilia off the Road, it’s revealed there’s a way off. Of course, Sharon herself nearly sank below the Road early in the series in the very same way, before the coven “saves” her. Audiences can’t necessarily blame the coven for not letting Sharon go, but what adds insult to injury is that Sharon was nearly her own hero! Just before she nearly sinks below, she reveals that she has a lot of knowledge of the bowels of Westview thanks to being a part of the historical society and being well studied in the town’s failed transportation system. Lo and behold, the way off the road is that very subway. It’s very ironic, yes, but having to watch her fall victim to yet another Maximoff’s magic is so incredibly disheartening. No matter how intentional or accidental, it will forever serve as a dark corner of the family’s history, and we will forever miss our dear Sharon Davis.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

Watch on Disney+