Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6.

The latest episode of Agatha All Along, "Familiar By Thy Side," sees the mysterious backstory of Teen (Joe Locke) finally explained in an emotional, comedic, and thoroughly entertaining narrative journey. We learn that his original name was William Kaplan, and he was a 13-year-old Jewish boy. Parallel to the events of the WandaVision finale, when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) closed her hex, William died in a car crash, with the soul of Billy Maximoff moving into the "empty vessel," as Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) explains it.

Despite this tragic reveal, the information that Billy's sigil, which hid his name and past from other witches, had been placed on him by Lilia (Patti LuPone) was a fascinating and clever twist that garnered a lot of attention. However, like everything in this series, more answers just conjure up more mysteries that keep viewers coming back. The lifting of Billy's sigil could not only have consequences for his own safety but could also set up a huge MCU reveal.

'Agatha All Along' Finally Breaks Teen's Sigil

With Teen, aka William Kaplan, revealing himself to be Billy Maximoff, the sigil is broken. Agatha unveils that she is now able to not only know and speak his name but hear Billy say it himself. Agatha explains that she had a vague notion of this truth before the sigil was broken and, now that it is, “every witch with a beating heart” can hear Billy’s name, knowing that he is the Scarlet Witch's son. In that moment, it appears Agatha is referencing Lilia and Jen (Sasheer Zamata), who Billy threw into the mud. It is interesting to note that Billy's powers aren't completely under control, and he feels genuinely guilty about potentially murdering them. But Billy’s fear of being exposed, along with Agatha’s encompassing line, could tap into a wider recognition of Billy’s presence throughout the world.

'Agatha All Along' Could Be Setting Up the Return of the Scarlet Witch

Almost immediately after Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the first question people were asking was: "Is Wanda truly dead?" Not only is she a fan favorite, but her insanely powerful abilities provide a genuinely logical explanation for how she could survive a mountain falling on her. Since then, fans have been looking to Agatha All Along as a key potential returning point for Wanda. In a Q&A with TV Line, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked about the corpse in Episode 1 that was implied to be Wanda's body. Schaeffer was very coy about answering why Olsen’s face was not shown, claiming that was “a really hard question to answer” – which definitely wasn’t her closing the door on the possibility of Olsen returning to the role of Wanda.

With this kind of coyness and Billy's broken sigil exposing him to the witch world, could this plot point be setting up a post-credits reveal of Wanda Maximoff, wherever she is, also feeling Billy’s presence? Or even Tommy’s, too, if Billy is successful in his mission along the Witches’ Road? While we have seen Wanda’s corpse in Agatha All Along, we never saw Olsen herself, and we know that a being’s spirit doesn’t need a body to still sense things or exist, as displayed by Billy now sensing Tommy. Narratively, such an ending would tie back to the closing scene of WandaVision, either replaying or flipping a scene akin to Wanda hearing her children across the multiverse. Whether that will be Wanda or Billy sensing the presence is yet to be seen, but Wanda feels like a character the MCU is not done with yet. With Billy's sigil being broken, don't be surprised if this is the moment we look back to where Wanda's return to the MCU began.

