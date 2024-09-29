During the latest episode of Agatha All Along, "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials," we see Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven of witches, plus Teen (Joe Locke), go up against their first trial along The Witches’ Road. However, despite the dark stakes, poisoned wine, and vivid hallucinations, one moment in particular stood out as truly frightening. That is the moment when Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp) says to the rest of the witches “Wanda? Wanda, I’m begging you. Let him breathe, please.” Its such a different look at Debra Jo Rupp in this role, and comes out of almost nowhere. We knew the wine was poisoned by this point, identified by Jen (Sasheer Zamata) as Alewife’s Revenge. However, it's still shocking how the hallucinations are not abstract horror, but cause the victim to go through traumatic hallucinations which appear to be tied to their past.

Sharon's Hallucinations Take Her Back to a Chilling Moment in 'WandaVision'

Image via Disney+

It appears that, in the moment of her delirium, Sharon was flashing back to the moment in the premiere episode of WandaVision, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience", where her husband, Mr. Hart (Fred Malemed), as he was known in Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) hex, was choking during dinner with Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany). In that scene, Sharon wasn’t able to break out of this spell and her character, Mrs. Hart, could only say “stop it” in an initially comedic way before becoming more and more unhinged. This was really the first moment in the show where we saw the break in Wanda’s sitcom Hex, and it was unnerving then, but this moment in Agatha All Along adds a sub-textual layer underneath the initial horror that makes it even more chilling.

We See How Frightening Being Under Wanda's Spell in 'WandaVision' Must've Felt

Close

For one of the first times, we are seeing what Wanda’s spell was like from the perspective of the victims of that hex. Rupp’s delivery, crying and frightened while begging Wanda to let him breathe, really sells the terror and helplessness these people felt when trapped inside themselves, almost like the sunken place in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Rather than from the perspective of Wanda, who can gain control and fix the situation, as we saw in WandaVision when she tells Vision to "help him," instead, we know the way she tortured these poor people. Flipping Rupp’s entire performance from bubbly and naive to someone desperately begging to save her husband's life is chilling.

Not only this, but Rupp's delivery helps to show us just how evil Wanda's Hex of Westview was. At the time, were were sympathetic to her because we followed the character and her tragic life up until then. We didn't agree, but we understood why she did this. But Sharon's pleas, that we know were never allowed to reach Wanda's ears due to her Hex, frame Wanda as a villain who has done something far worse than we have seen Agatha ever do. By taking away someone's will and seeing how she made one person feel, we understand how she made the entire town of Westview feel like slaves to her whims. Sharon's death may have been sad, but the character will not be forgotten soon. Not only was she a fun character to follow along The Witches Road, but her performance in the episode is one of those small touches of brilliance that allow shows like Agatha All Along to shine brighter.

